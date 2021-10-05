I knew running 13.1 miles with little training was going to be difficult. What escaped me was Monday, 24 hours after the Steel Rail Half Marathon, when I tried gingerly walking down the stairs in my house with a 7-month-old in one hand and the other clutching a death grip on the railing.

There are around 500 folks in Berkshire County and beyond whose legs feel a little iffy, perhaps still this morning, two days after the return of the MountainOne Steel Rail Races, which this year included a full marathon and an 8K, all along the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail.

This was personally my seventh half marathon, and fourth Steel Rail. It was, however, my first in the fall as the Steel Rail was pushed from springtime, of course because of the pandemic. I ran it in 2016, ‘17, ‘19 and ‘21. A bachelor party got in the way in 2018, so I can safely say paintball and pontoon boats, and a lethal global virus, are the only things that’ll keep my from reaching the Adams Visitor Center each year.

But, I have to say 2021 was in doubt for me up until I raced into the Berkshire Mall parking lot at 9:20 a.m. on Sunday. As I detailed in The Josh Billings RunAground column, training time has been tough to find with a newborn soaking up the days, and with The Josh’s proximity so close to this fall-version of the Steel Rail, another wrinkle was added. A large portion of those training hours were spent paddling. For tinning The Josh, I knew I could run a reasonably-paced 10K, but paddleboard racing was new to me so that’s what I targeted.

Of course, in the aftermath of Billings, I took tapering a little too seriously and went a dozen days without so much as breaking sweat. There were diapers and feedings and high school coverage and rainy days off and groceries and a tricky delivery from Sheds-N-Stuff. And then, the nagging feeling of guilt every time I thought about shirking some small responsibility to go jog for half an hour. Part of me hoped some nagging injury would creep up or I’d twist an ankle playing ultimate frisbee and I’d have an excuse to bail.

I wasn’t nearly in the right headspace. Because of that, I showed up too late to drop my bag on the bus and realized just before the starting gun that my playlist from The Josh wasn’t downloaded to my phone. I was moody, and planned for the worst.

What I didn’t realize though, was all I needed to do was run.

While Barney Stinson’s famous quote — “Here’s how you run a marathon. Step 1, you start running. There is no Step 2.” — remains hilarious, that’s not quite what I mean.

I needed to run, because it has become one of my outlets. It’s how I managed all of the insanity of Summer 2020 doing everything from a cider donut mile to the Kennedy Park Challenge, and now I think it’s how I’m going to manage the stress of parenting.

Of course, the one thing I refused to do last year was a virtual half marathon. Because for the Steel Rail, there is no replacement and I accept no substitutes. Running along the Ashuwillticook, flanked by the Cheshire Reservoir in what became essentially a tunnel of fall foliage, was the first peaceful moment I had to myself in weeks. I didn’t mind that I didn’t have the blend of hip-hop and showtunes drowning out my heavy breathing. I was in it and the world melted away.

The rail trail is perfect in that it offers the mix of those moments of solitude, with periodic interludes of cheering spectators at intersections with ample parking. This spring, when the Steel Rail alters direction and utilizes the Pittsfield addition, the course will look different, but I can’t imagine the spirit or, as Rod Tidwell would say, ‘kwan’ of the event will change.

With any COVID-19 luck, the party will be even bigger, a band will play and the BBC beer truck will arrive before I do.

I guess my lasting lesson from this race is to get out of your head once in a while, however you’re able to do that. Whether its walking or jogging a mile around the neighborhood or spending 1 hour, 52 minutes and 40.54 seconds running from Lanesborough to Adams.

You’ll feel better moving, and all that stuff will still be there when you get back. Even after you limp around Target with a medal around your neck, looking for avocados to mash up and feed the baby back home.