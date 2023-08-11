UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Two questions into his give-and-take with members of the media, it did not take very long for one member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 to get into his early career.
"One year, I was fortunate enough to be coaching at Pomona Pitzer, a Division III school," said Gregg Popovich. "The real basketball, Division III."
Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history, had his first job as the head coach at Division III Pomona Pitzer, where he worked for former Williams men's basketball coach Curt Tong. Tong was appointed athletic director at Pomona after spending 10 years as the head coach in Williamstown.
Which is why it was so cool to be at Mohegan Sun's Cabaret Theater Friday afternoon to watch Popovich and Amherst College men's coach Dave Hixon take reporters' questions as they prepare for Saturday night's formal induction ceremonies. The ceremonies will be held at Springfield's Symphony Hall.
For regular visitors to this space, I have been beating the drum for Hixon's admission to the Hall of Fame since he retired in 2020.
There has never been anything in college basketball, at least to me, like covering a Williams-Amherst game. The ferocity of the competition, the quality of the play, and the like-minded attitudes of both teams has made it a must-see event that I have looked forward to throughout my time at The Berkshire Eagle.
Hixon coached at Amherst for 42 years, winning two national championships and twice being named Division III Coach of the Year. He compiled a coaching record of 826-293, ranking him 15th in NCAA men's basketball when he retired in April of 2020.
Tying this all up in a nice little bow, Hixon played at Amherst and played against Tong and also coached against him as a very young coach.
"I admired [Tong] so much when I first started to coach and had such respect for him. Philosophically, I thought he was on the curve where coaches, and Division III coaches should be," Hixon told me after the press conference. "He really did care about the kids. He didn't want the overemphasis on athletics. He wanted to win like everybody else, he was a competitor. He taught me so much philosophically about the ethos of what Division III should be and what Division III coaching should be.
"He was a wonderful man. He was a great coach but he was even a better man."
During his press session, Hixon talked about how his players, like those at archrival Williams and other NESCAC schools, valued competeing on the basketball court and in the classroom.
So I asked him if competing in a league like NESCAC, on the court and in class, was a net positive. And after some good-natured ribbing from Hixon — making me "famous" on NBATV — he answered.
"We have some wonderful coaches, wonderful programs, great kids and great competitive kids," he said. "For me, it was great. Legacy wise, going back to another question, [Middlebury coach] Jeff Brown was quoted when I retired that I set the standard. There's Williams, there's Middlebury and there's Tufts. The league is so competitive and they're also so academic."
Oh, and that Jeff Brown quote? It came from a column I wrote in 2020.
"The way the NESCAC is today is a direct reflection on Amherst and David's coaching at Amherst," Brown said. "He made everyone in our league adjust to what they were doing and now it's just a really, really competitive league."
Every Williams coach I talked to who competed against Hixon has, at different times, said the former Amherst coach is a Hall of Famer. That list includes Harry Sheehy, Dave Paulsen, Mike Maker and now Kevin App. If Sheehy, Paulsen or Maker ended up putting 45 years in at Williams like Hixon did at his alma mater, I have no doubt that coach would also end up in Springfield.
Each one of them told me that seeing Dave Hixon go into Springfield is a feather in the cap of Division III basketball.
"This is a great class," Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo said after the last of the inductees left the stage. "It covers the whole spectrum [of basketball]. That's what the Hall of Fame is all about. I'm thrilled to have this class and all the representatives from the various pieces of the game."
The Class of 2023 included Hixon and Popovich, NBA superstars Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki, WNBA great Becky Hammon, the U.S. women's Olympic team of 1976, Purdue coach Gene Keady and Gene Bess, who coached at Three Rivers Community College in Popular Bluff, Mo., for 50 years.
"I'm delighted that the Hall has decided to open its doors and become more inclusive on different levels," Hixon said during our post-presser conversation. "I can just name Williams coaches. Mike Maker is one of my favorite all-time coaches, Dave Paulsen. There are just so many great coaches out there that do the right things. Dave and Mike jumped levels and ended up losing jobs. If Mike Maker had stayed at Williams, who knows how much they win. He was that good. Dave and I battled. He won the first national championship in NESCAC.
"I don't have to even leave the Williams campus to find other really, really good coaches."
Circling back to Popovich, ESPN's NBA sideline reporter Lisa Salters was the emcee of the press event. She has been known to have elicited very short responses from Popovich in those coaches interviews during time outs on NBA telecasts.
She asked Popovich what kept him going all those years. The veteran coach, responded with a Cheshire cat grin.
"Money," Popovich said. "Money, money, money. Cars, clothes."
Popovich, who is quite often a curmudgeonly figure laughed along with the crowd of reporters. But then got serious.
"I think it's just the competitive nature," the five-time NBA champion said. "The competition is just thrilling. The teaching and to see people grow, not just week to week, but year to year."
Quite the Hall of Fame class indeed.