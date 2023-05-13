Beagle club winners

The Berkshire Beagle Club held field trials in April. Ralph Harrington, center, who took a blue ribbon in the male 13-inch category, stands with judges Alyssa Gates and Justin Steinberger. 

Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper recently announced the appointment of Tom O’Shea to the role of Commissioner of the Department of Fish and Game. DFG works to preserve the state’s natural resources and protects and manages marine and freshwater fisheries, wildlife, plants, and the habitats that support them.

O’Shea comes to the DFG from The Trustees of Reservations where he most recently served as Vice President of Conservation and Resilience, leading the conservation and climate agenda.

