Even in Berkshire, the number of hikes or walks that start by walking through an art museum is limited. To be sure, you don’t have to walk through the Clark Art Institute to get on its trails but, if you like the swish of automatic doors and a turn along the edge of a reflecting pool, down to its pebbles in winter, well, why not? And these trails, which vary from accessible to rougher on town conservation land, take you beneath spreading forest trees, over open fields, to a broad view of museum, town, college, and...
Lauren R. Stevens is author of “50 Hikes in the Berkshires,” Countryman Press/W.W. Norton, 2016.