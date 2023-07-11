Maybe I’m just getting older.
If I’m being brutally honest, I’ve spent much of my adult life thinking parades are lame.
It’s definitely a byproduct of spending like 10 consecutive Labor Days as a kid, layering up a polyester and wool marching band uniform and lugging a 50-pound sousaphone up and down Main Street in Marlborough, blasting Battle Hymn, or America the Beautiful, with my jock buddies making snide remarks about my beret or plumed feather.
Back home, they take the Labor Day Parade as seriously as Pittsfield takes the Fourth.