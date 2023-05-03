I’ve been a self-proclaimed world class procrastinator for as long as I can remember.
It’s definitely gotten me in some trouble in the past, whether cramming last-minute for tests, nearly napping through a wind symphony concert next to my tuba, or writing papers overnight in the Donnelly Hall computer lounge at Marist. Or, when my cohabitating girlfriend gave me a de facto ultimatum in 2017 after however many years together. Little did she know at the time, but the ring was 5 feet away in my sock drawer waiting to be brought along on a weekend trip to Maine.
I think maybe that’s part of what drew me toward this career path, where nightly deadlines force me to stay on top of my game, while cans and cardboard and old tables, chairs and lawn equipment pile up in my garage, always waiting for the ever-elusive “next weekend.”
I’ve gone through stretches where I’d make myself a to-do list at the start of the week and cross things off as I went, and I was actually fairly productive through the first couple pandemic-aided years of homeownership. I demolished an old shed and what was an indoor hot tub room, built garden beds and compost bins and refloored the basement after a flooding incident.
Things stalled with parenthood for sure, but a few weeks ago, in the midst of still trying to board my age and make 33 snowboarding trips in a season, I picked up my running shoes and went for a jog around Silver Lake. An easy 3 miles or so during a decent stretch of winter weather re-lit the pilot light of productivity. Suddenly, things I never thought I had time for — running included — seemed to get accomplished with ease and hours to spare.
Daycare two-to-three days a week has been a Godsend since late in the fall, and just moving from the infant to toddler stage has opened up a lot of possibilities.
What I’m saying is, maybe I found a groove. And it’s come just in the nick of time.
The Steel Rail Half Marathon is just 2 1/2 weeks away at this point and in my powder-hounding frenzy, I’m way behind on training. But, I’ve been stacking some halfway decent pavement miles for a few weeks now and suffered through a couple rain-soaked five-milers this week. The plan is to build some more mileage throughout this week in advance of testing out some race pace action at Sunday’s May Day Races.
The 46th annual Dalton CRA event is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at Nessacus Middle School with a 5K and 10K option with 9 a.m. starts, and a kids’ race at 10. Registration wraps up today, so check in at BerkshireRunningCenter.com quick. All proceeds benefit CRA youth programs.
I’ll be in the 10K field, assuming I make it back from the New England Newspapers and Press Association convention and awards banquet on Saturday in one piece. The Runner’s High column is actually up for best sports column this year, along with our sports section as a whole!
It’ll be my first ever May Day Race, as I was away at a wedding last year, but I’m psyched to get in an organized, competitive run so close to Steel Rail. There’s also the annual Women’s Running Race on Mother’s Day the following Sunday, also put on by Berkshire Running Center.
I’m hoping it gives me a better sense of where I am physically and mentally as I try to navigate the transition from snowboarding shape to running shape. I’m doubting a sub-1:45 PR is in the cards come May 21, but hopefully the weather is calmer than last year and it can set everyone up for a strong summer season. With that in mind, I am in the market for a half marathon later on this year, so I can do some real training in the nicer weather. So, reach out if you’ve got any suggestions. I wouldn’t want to wait until the last minute...
Six years ago, I woke up early and snuck out of a hotel room in southern Maine, and ran that ring out to the end of a rock jetty — where I thought better of leaving it there where a gull could make off with however many weeks’ paychecks — and left a note in a shell with a tiny champagne bottle. An hour or so later, my girlfriend and I got on running clothes for a blustery late February jog on the beach. We finished at the end of a jetty where I finally was able to slide that uncomfortable little box out of my flipbelt.
Popped a question and some Moet.
Fast-forward a half-dozen years and a whole lotta life, and I got to do some Steel Rail training at elevation in the Rocky Mountains as we celebrated our five-year anniversary.
I had to walk out the end of a mid-vacation four-miler in Estes Park, Colorado, feeling like I couldn’t get enough breath into my lungs to keep grinding. But it was a pleasant stroll up the hill to the hotel, thinking about how there was absolutely no rush and nothing to put off till the next day.
Sure, back home my basement toilet is still leaky, the hop garden desperately needs weeding, and nobody is under contract to build our back deck.
But, I’ve got my running shoes on and am still moving forward. And I’ve got it on good authority from the Mrs... Running helps you get things done.