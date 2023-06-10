The coaching trees at Williams College continue to bloom.
The football and basketball trees are well known, featuring the likes of Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, Holy Cross head basketball coach Dave Paulsen, all the way to Josh Loeffler, a former Paulsen assistant who just joined the staff at Cincinnati of the Big 12 Conference.
The smaller tree that is healthy is the hockey tree. Williams head coach Bill Kangas has not seen the number of former players and assistants pruned from the coaching tree and planted with other programs, he has begun to see his share of ex-aides moving on to bigger and better things.
The latest is former assistant Dana Borges, who has been a Division I assistant since leaving Williams in 2018. He was most recently at Colgate before moving to the desert this month. Borges was hired as an assistant at Arizona State, where he will coach in the same rink that the Arizona Coyotes of the NHL play in.
And much like every other sport, it’s a small world. The former Eph assistant said he had known ASU head coach Greg Powers and associate head coach Alex Hicks on the road looking for players to wear the Williams purple and gold.
“I met Alex Hicks” Borges recalled for me, “when I was coaching at Williams. My very first recruiting trip I met Alex Hicks. We started talking and you realize who you’re very similar to in the way you think. I was lucky to get to know those guys early in my career.
“When the phone call came to say we’d like you to explore this and check this out and see if it’s something that you think was a good next step, I was extremely excited to get to work with those two guys.”
Borges is one of several former assistants of Kangas who have bigger time jobs now. The biggest is Dan Muse, who worked at Williams during the 2007-08 season before taking the leap to Division I Sacred Heart. he is now the head coach of USA Hockey’s Under-18 men’s national team.
Mike Monti, who worked for Kangas and as the interim head coach when Kangas took his sabbatical, is the assistant general manager, director of player development and an assistant coach with the Omaha Lancers of the U.S. Hockey League, a league described as one of the top junior leagues sanctioned by USA Hockey.
Then there’s Eric Sorenson, an assistant at D-I Holy Cross and Nate Skidmore, who has the same job at D-I Niagara.
The start Borges got in Williamstown kicked his coaching career into high gear, and that led to what is a most unlikely place for college hockey to grow.
“Greg, his vision and his ability to manage and run a program is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. He’s got such a grand plan where ASU is, where ASU was and where ASU is going,” Borges told me. “You can see they’ve done some unprecedented things in a very short amount of time — making the [NCAA hockey tournament] ... building the new arena — it’s on the rise.”
Arizona State has been a Division I team since 2015-16, and had a high point of going 21-13-1 in 2018-19 and making the NCAA Tournament.
And while the thought of college hockey in the desert might be a little unusual, being at Arizona State isn’t the disadvantage you might think.
“Being at a school like ASU that has a brand that’s well known, you know when you see the Sun Devil what that is, you can see the pitchforks and know that it’s ASU,” he said. “They take academics and athletics seriously. Winning and competing at the highest level is part of the fabric of ASU, regardless of the program. That’s very exciting to be at a school that places such a high emphasis on the athletic importance to the brand of the school.”
ASU will actually be on this side of the Mississippi River just before New Year’s when the Sun Devils will play in the Adirondack Winter Invitational at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y. Arizona State could play UMass in a game there.
A successful run in the desert could put Borges in the same category as Dan Muse, running his own program.
“That’s the goal one day. Obviously, I want to be a head coach and run a program,” Borges said. “It helps to add things. It helps add layers to who I am. I’m very lucky and very proud of where I am at in my career. I know that I have a lot more that I can gain and learn because you might only get one head coaching job or you might get only one chance.
“I want to make sure I’m learning from people that can help make me better.”
If Borges has the success in Arizona that he helped develop at Colgate, his next stop could be as a head coach.