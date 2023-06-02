10 things I wish I knew before I started cycling

Embarking on a cycling journey can be an exhilarating and rewarding experience. Whether you're a recreational rider or a dedicated cyclist, there are certain things that can significantly enhance your cycling journey. In this column, I will explore 10 essential insights that many cyclists wish they'd known before they started pedaling. By understanding these aspects, you can save time, avoid potential pitfalls, and make the most out of your cycling adventures.
1. Invest in a proper bike fit
One of the most crucial elements of cycling is ensuring that your bike fits you properly. A bike that is poorly fitted can lead to discomfort, pain and even injury. Seeking professional help to get a bike fit tailored to your body's measurements and riding style is essential. This will optimize your comfort, efficiency and overall cycling performance.
2. Importance of padded shorts
Long rides can take a toll on your body, particularly your sit bones. Investing in a good pair of padded cycling shorts will provide you with much-needed comfort and reduce chafing. This also holds true for all of your touchpoints, including saddle, handlebar, gloves, pedals and shoes. Don't underestimate the impact that proper cycling attire can have on your riding experience.
3. Learn basic bike maintenance
Knowing how to perform basic bike maintenance tasks can save you time, money and frustration. Familiarize yourself with tasks like changing a flat tire, adjusting brakes and gears, and cleaning and lubricating your bike. This knowledge will empower you to handle minor issues on the road and keep your bike in good condition.
4. Safety first
Prioritize your safety while cycling. Always wear a helmet and ensure that it fits properly. Familiarize yourself with traffic rules and hand signals. Invest in proper lighting and reflective gear to increase your visibility, especially during low-light conditions. Additionally, consider taking a first-aid course to be prepared for any potential accidents.
5. Start slowly and progress gradually
When you first start cycling, it's crucial to pace yourself and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your rides. Pushing yourself too hard, in the beginning, can lead to burnout or overuse injuries. Set realistic goals and gradually build your strength and endurance over time.
6. Nutrition and hydration
Proper nutrition and hydration play a significant role in cycling performance. Stay hydrated before, during and after rides, especially in hot weather. Carry water and energy-rich snacks with you on longer rides. Additionally, educate yourself about proper fueling strategies to optimize your energy levels and recovery.
7. Join a cycling community
Cycling is a social activity, and joining a cycling community or club can greatly enhance your experience. Riding with others can provide motivation, knowledge-sharing, and a sense of camaraderie. It's an excellent way to discover new routes, learn from experienced cyclists, and make lasting friendships.
8. Variety in training
To become a well-rounded cyclist, incorporate a variety of training into your routine. Include interval training, hill climbs, long endurance rides, and recovery days. Mixing up your training will improve your overall fitness, prevent plateauing, and keep your rides exciting and challenging.
9. Mind the weather
Weather conditions can greatly impact your cycling experience. Keep an eye on the forecast and dress accordingly. Invest in the proper gear for different weather conditions, such as windproof jackets, waterproof shoe covers and thermal layers. Don't let adverse weather conditions deter you from enjoying your rides; just make sure you're well-prepared. My motto is there is no such thing as bad weather — just inappropriate clothing.
10. Enjoy the ride
Lastly, remember to savor every moment of your cycling journey. Take time to appreciate the scenery, the freedom and the joy of being on two wheels. Cycling is not just about reaching your destination; it's about the experience, the adventure, and the connection with nature, friends and yourself.