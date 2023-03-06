11 Berkshire County teams reach the Sweet 16s in the MIAA state tournaments

In basketball, getting to the Sweet 16 round of a tournament is a major accomplishment.
Eleven Berkshire County teams have reached the Round of 16 and one of two county teams is guaranteed a spot in the Elite Eight round of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s tournaments.
Mount Greylock advanced into the round with a 54-52 win over sixth-seeded Westport in Division V. The Mounties, who had also beaten 11th-seeded Salem Academy Charter, will now face the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 3 Hopedale and No. 14 Holbrook.
Hoosac Valley will host Lenox tonight in a Division V game in a rematch of the PVIAC Class D championship game, won by the Hurricanes. The winner moves to the Elite Eight.
In Division III, the Pittsfield boys and girls are in the Sweet 16. The Division IV teams are the Wahconah boys and girls and the Monument Mountain boys. While in Division V, the Hoosac boys and girls, the Taconic and Mount Greylock boys and the Hoosac, Lenox and Drury girls are all playing.
Western Massachusetts, meanwhile, is performing admirably in the big picture.
There are 14 boys and 14 more girls teams from the 413 who are still playing in the tournament. Six of the schools from Western Mass. have boys and girls teams in their respective Sweet 16s. Pittsfield, Wahconah and Hoosac Valley are joined by Springfield Central, Springfield International Charter School and South Hadley as having both boys and girls teams in the Sweet 16.
Boys tournament
The highlight game of this week involving a Berkshire County team will be played Wednesday night on Valentine Road when top-seeded Taconic hosts No. 17 Paulo Freire at 6:30 p.m.
It goes to the top of the list because it is a rematch of last year’s Final Four game, a game where the fourth-seeded Panthers from Chicopee beat the top-seeded Thunder, 47-45.
In that game, Taconic held Paulo Freire scoreless for all but the final 38 seconds of the first quarter, and were up only 9-3 at the end of the first.
“It was a huge opportunity missed,” Taconic’s Sean Harrigan said at the time.
Taconic’s first tournament game was a 73-45 win over Lenox, a game where the Thunder erupted in the second half. Paulo Freire beat No. 48 Pathfinder and 16th-ranked Gardner to earn its trip to Pittsfield.
The other boys home game is also today at 6:30, when fifth-seeded Pittsfield will host No. 21 Bishop Stang.
The Generals beat No. 28 Greater New Bedford, and will take on an underdog team Tuesday. That’s because Bishop Stang upset No. 12 Hudson in the round of 32.
Hitting the road for the Sweet 16 are Wahconah, Monument and Hoosac Valley.
The Warriors will bring Brody Calvert, who can become the all-time leading boys basketball scorer at Wahconah. The senior needed 32 points to catch Pat Duquette, but got 29 in last week’s win over Uxbridge. He is three shy of Duquette’s 1,312 points. Maria Gamberoni is the school’s scoring leader with 1,383, and if Calvert and his mates can get to a state championship game, he could surpass that.
Wahconah will face No. 5 Millbury on the road Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Woolies, yep, beat No. 28 Oxford in its first game.
Monument came in as the No. 11 seed and opened with Saturday’s win against No. 22 Cape Cod Academy. The Spartans will travel to No. 6 Clinton Tuesday at 6 p.m. Clinton downed No. 27 Northbridge to reach the Sweet 16.
And in Division 5, chalk is holding as the ninth-seeded Hurricanes will head to Central Massachusetts for a game against eighth-seeded Sutton. The Sweet 16 game is today at 7 p.m.
Hoosac beat No. 24 Granby to reach the Sweet 16, while Sutton took care of No. 25 Mystic Valley, after Mystic Valley downed No. 40 McCann Tech.
Girls tournament
There were a lot of eyes on the Wahconah girls last year as the Warriors came into the tournament as the No. 2 seed. Unfortunately for coach Liz Kay’s Warriors, they were beaten at home by Mashpee in the Sweet 16, 47-45. Mashpee was the No. 15 seed.
The numbers aren’t quite the same, but Wahconah will try to avoid the upset when the 14th-ranked Easthampton Eagles visit the third-seeded Warriors today at 6 p.m.
It is a rematch of a Feb. 22 game in the PVIAC Class B semifinals, where Wahconah beat Easthampton 68-49. The Warriors used a 27-9 second quarter to win going away. Grace Wigington had 26 points and Olivia Gamberoni 23.
In last year’s loss to Mashpee, Wigington was out with an injury.
The other rematch will take place in Cheshire on Tuesday at 6:30, when No. 4 Hoosac and No. 13 Lenox play for the second time in less than a month.
When these teams met in Holyoke for the Class D championship, Hoosac got 22 points from Hannah Shea and 15 from Gabby Billetz in the 71-56 win. It was 38-27 at halftime, and the Hurricanes pulled away with an 18-9 third quarter.
Freshman Alivia Mauer led Lenox with 17 points.
The other two Berkshire teams looking to earn spots in the Elite Eight will have to do it on the road.
Pittsfield, the No. 15 team in Division III, will have the biggest challenge — based on seed numbers — as the Generals will play at No. 2 Norwell on Tuesday night. Norwell got here by beating Advanced Math and Science Charter School.
The Generals will play the team from the South Shore today at 6:30 p.m. Norwell was the 3-seed last year and lost in the Elite Eight to Bishop Fenwick.
Drury meanwhile, will head to West Boylston for a Tuesday, 6 p.m. contest.
The Blue Devils, who came in as the No. 23 seed, started Division V play with a win over 42nd-ranked Innovation Academy, but then shocked the division with a decisive, 62-42 win over 10th-seeded Tahanto.
Now, here comes a West Boylston team that beat No. 26 Gardner. Last year, West Boylston lost in the Sweet 16 to Carver, who then lost to top-seeded Hoosac Valley.