Two Berkshire County high school teams won MIAA state championships in their respective spring seasons. Fourteen players from those teams have been named to their Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference All-Star teams.
Five Mount Greylock baseball players and nine members of the Wahconah boys lacrosse team earned PVIAC All-Star spots. The Mounties won the state Division V baseball crown while the Warriors won the state Division IV boys lacrosse title. It was the first state title for those two schools in their respective sports.
Coaches from the PVIAC spring sports got together recently to select the All-Star teams from baseball, softball, and lacrosse.
Mount Greylock's Derek Paris, Jack Cangelosi, Chase Doyle, Anthony Welch and Landen Jamula were all named to the Suburban East All-Star team.
In boys lacrosse, Wahconah's Billy O'Neill, Caden Padelford, Devin Lampron, Rylan Padelford, Noah Poirer, Jonah Smith, Skyle Pattie, Brad Noyes and Joe Massaro were all named to the Valley League All-Stars.
The Wahconah softball team made it to the MIAA Division IV Final Four, and Avery Vale-Cruz, Taylar Hickey, Emma Belcher and Dani Barry were all named to the Franklin West post-season All-Star team.
———
Berkshire County's All-Stars
Boys Lacrosse
Valley League — Wahconah: Billy O'Neill, Caden Padelford, Devin Lampron, Rylan Padelford, Noah Poirer, Jonah Smith, Skye Pattie, Brad Noyes, Joe Massaro.
Suburban League — Pittsfield: Cam Laffriere, Cam Bencivenga, Geoff Pensivy. Lenox: Eddie Boyko. Hoosac Valley: Lucas Waterman, Blake Trumble, Carson Meczywor. McCann Tech: Ryan Fortini, Jason Knapp, Tyler Pettit.
Girls Lacrosse
Valley League — Mount Greylock: Zoe Armet, Ainsley Abel, Sarah Polumbo, Mackenzie Sheehy, Christy Rech. Wahconah: Claire Naef.
Pioneer Valley League — Lee: Annette Boyko, Brianna Kelly, Bella Lovato. Hoosac Valley: Ashlyn Lesure.
Softball
Valley League — Pittsfield: Jordnynn Bazinet, Mia Alfonso, Sophia Santos.
Suburban East — Drury: Brooke Bishop, Marley Brothers, Danielle Harrick, Emma Moser. Mount Everett: Emma Goewey, Julia Devoti, Hudah Ngoy Nkulu.
Franklin West — Mount Greylock: Emma Newberry, Kami Sweet, Brodi Rosier, A.J. Pelkey. Taconic: Leena Scettini, Rylee Paronto. Wahconah: Avery Vale-Cruz, Taylar Hickey, Emma Belcher, Dani Barry.
Bi-County — Lee: Kylie Joyce, Bri Lynch. Lenox: Hailey Ano, Aliza Munch. Monument Mountain: Meg Dupont, Alex Tenney.
Baseball
Valley West — Taconic: Matt Lee, Bo Bramer, Evan Blake. Pittsfield: Cam Sime.
Bi-County South — Mount Everett: Hunter DeGrenier, Nathaniel Von Ruden, Ben Shannon, Michael Ullrich, Michael Devoti. Lee: Ben Kelly, Gabe Lassor, Evan Trombley. Lenox: Michael Butler, Brendan Armstrong, Cliff Flynn. McCann Tech: Ozzie Weber, Josh Livsey, Landon Champney. Drury: Ben Moulton, Logan Davis, Nick Lescarbeau. Hoosac Valley: Caleb Harrington.
Suburban East — Mount Greylock: Derek Paris, Jack Cangelosi, Chase Doyle, Anthony Welch, Landen Jamula. Wahconah: Drew Wendlinng, Scott Duma, Ethan Orsini. Monument Mountain: Jayder Raifstanger, Cam Raifstanger, Cole Bissaillon, Marco Buffoni.