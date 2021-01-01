1. Pandemic wipes out spring, much of fall and winter sports seasons
It happened quickly. Reporters pocketed their hand sanitizer and laptops, tapped elbows with Isaac Percy and Bill Heaphy, and left Western New England University into a late Wednesday night chill. Two days later, state championship Saturday was wiped out. Then the spring season fell, followed by football and soccer being put on hold. NESCAC and MASCAC pulled the plug entirely for fall and winter. Even the Pittsfield Suns and North Adams SteepleCats were put on ice for the summer months, leaving Wahconah Park and Joe Wolfe Field vacant. Here we are, 10 months later, and gyms remain as empty as the DCU Center was on March 14. This is too depressing, let’s just move on.
2. Taconic boys basketball three-peat; McGuire, Drury repeat
As we mentioned, Heaphy’s squad was one of the few teams still in the mix when COVID-19 interrupted and thrashed all of our lives. And this wasn’t the first time Taconic reached the final day of the season. The green and gold have dominated Berkshire County over the past three seasons, and took that show on the road throughout all of Western — and Central — Massachusetts, where they won three consecutive sectional titles and should’ve played in three straight MIAA finals. There were ups and downs along the way, but led by seniors Percy, Mohamed Sanogo and Eric Montgomery, Taconic solidified itself as one of the top programs in the state.
It was a wild season of boys basketball in Berkshire County, and that included the tale of Scott McGuire and the Drury Blue Devils. McGuire notched a 52-point game, while becoming the leading scorer in school history, and later ascended into the No. 2 spot in Berkshire County boys scoring history with 1,804 points. McGuire also averaged over 33 points a night during a four-game playoff run that included a 45-point downpour in the Blue Devils' Western Mass. Division IV championship win. It was the second straight title for coach Jack Racette's program.
3. Scripts flipped at Nordic state championships.
It was a Berkshire County sweep at the Nordic championships in February, and in both cases the Lenox girls and Mount Greylock boys overcame defending champions to etch their names into skiing history. The Mounties had been one of the most dominant programs the state has ever seen for many years, but wound up on the outside looking in at Concord-Carlisle in 2018 and 2019. But in 2020, led by Col McDermott in fourth overall, Greylock climbed the mountain once again to win a state title. On the girls’ side, it was the Millionaires overcoming their rival Mounties to win their first state crown since 2007. In the process, they knocked Greylock off a pedestal built around winning the previous four state trophies in a row. Aidan Burns, Mary Elliot and Ava Bachman all stormed into the top five to solidify the Lenox victory.
4. Hoosac Valley Girls Basketball nearly blanks Wahconah en route to repeat state title.
Even in 2020, the dynasty lived on. The Hoosac Valley girls won their seventh Western Mass. title in the last eight years, and did so in suffocatingly dominant fashion. Playing monster rival Wahconah, the top seed in Division III which had just rolled up 75 points in a semifinal win, the Hurricanes held the Warriors scoreless in the first quarter and led 20-3 at halftime en route to raising another banner. Of course, the Hurricanes weren’t done there. The defending state champions won a state semi the week the pandemic took hold and were all set to try and repeat when everything got shut down.
5. Taconic Girls Basketball lives up to the hype.
Much was made entering 2020 about the potential coach Matt Mickle had with his girls squad at Taconic. They were within four points of Northampton for the 2019 sectional crown, and returned a class of young phenoms to pair with senior star Taea Bramer. And Taconic came through. Mickle’s crew lost two games all winter, just once in Berkshire County, and then raced through Western Mass., pulverizing East Longmeadow in the final, 49-30. Bramer had 17 points. In a roller-coaster state semifinal, Bramer (14 points) led her team to a two-point win, and a ticket into what should have been a thriller against Foxboro for the state trophy.
6. Six Berkshire County wrestlers claim Western Mass. titles; Taconic’s Burke, O’Shea are state champs
The year of 2020 ended poorly for wrestlers, with the sport being told it couldn’t compete this winter season. However, locally, it had a big start to the calendar year. Taconic, Monument Mountain and Mount Everett all carded a pair of Western Mass. individual championships, while Taconic filled the trophy case with two state titles. Dylan Burke and Shawn O’Shea each wrestled their way to the top of MIAA podium in Wayland at the end of February. Burke claimed his second state title and set a new program record with 171 wins, while O’Shea took home the top prize at 220 pounds. It was a decorated senior year for Burke, who along with teammate Mike LaFreniere repeated at Western Mass. at 195 and 132 pounds, respectively. The Spartans’ Sam Cormier also successfully defended his sectional crown at 145. Cormier was joined by Monument teammate Logan Mead, a first-time winner as a senior at 220. Then came the Eagles duo of Nick and Zack Lupiani. Nick won his title as a freshman at 106 pounds, while Zack was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the championships and took home the top prize at 126 pounds.
7. Ron Wojcik not brought back at Hoosac Valley
Perhaps no story in Berkshire County sports this past year saw more traction at The Eagle than the news in June that longtime Hoosac Valley girls basketball coach Ron Wojcik would not be brought back for the coming season. After going 192-49 over 10 seasons, including seven Western Mass. titles and currently sitting as a two-time defending MIAA Division III state champion, Wojcik’s run with the Hurricanes came to an abrupt end. Outpouring on social media and privately to The Eagle’s staff inbox was rampant, but the school administration held steady. Though thorough explanation was never made fully available, Hoosac opted to “go in another direction.” In December, Holly McGovern was named the new head coach.
8. Nda, Sanogo ink Division I letters
Division I athletes coming out of Berkshire County are few and far between, but in 2020 we saw two standouts sign their name to letters of intent at the top level of college athletics. After three seasons and three sectional titles at Taconic, Mohamed Sanogo took this year to complete a post-grad program at Putnam Science Academy, a basketball and academic power in Connecticut. In November, Sanogo made another decision, this time promising his talents to Florida International University’s basketball team. Emmanuel Nda made a verbal commitment to D-I Army football over the summer, before he had his senior season at Pittsfield High either swiped or moved to the mysterious Fall II in 2021. Either way, Nda made his choice official in December. “To be honest, it was really reassuring to definitely commit fully to a program where the premise of it is bigger than myself,” the star running back told The Eagle after signing his official letter. Nda ran for 17 touchdowns and over 1,400 yards as a junior.
9. Taconic drops ‘Braves’ moniker
Despite plenty of outcry from alumni and the public, the Pittsfield School Committee went ahead with wiping clean the name ‘Braves’ from Taconic High School. It was a 5-1 vote in August to strip the name with Native American connotations from the school and in particular it’s athletic program. The committee ultimately couldn’t see how the name honored those Native Americans, and the tribes that draw roots in the central Berkshire County area. Further reporting by The Eagle showed that the Stockbridge-Munsee Tribal Council had previously passed a resolution approving the elimination of mascot titles, among other items, in the community. For now, Taconic’s teams do not have a mascot or moniker.
10. Spartans' Stone wins pair of sectional swimming titles
Monument Mountain’s Asa Stone returned to the scene of a pair of third-place finishes in 2020, and this time came out on top of the podium. Stone won two Western/Central Mass. swimming crowns, taking first place in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Both wins came in thrilling fashion in under one second, including a 59.00-59.01 victory in the fly. The Spartans placed fourth as a team.