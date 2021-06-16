Seed times have been released for a different-looking Central/Western Massachusetts Track and Field championships this spring.
For starters, the event would typically follow a Western Mass. meet, which was surpassed this year due to time constraints caused by the pandemic. Therefore, qualifying times and distances were tougher, but that hasn't stopped a whopping 171 entrants from Berkshire County — a portion of individuals in multiple events — who will be competing in the two meets this week. The 2021 sectionals are taking place in two locations, with Division I at Westfield State and Division II at Lunenburg High. They are also being split into two days, with pentathlon, pole vault, javelin, 1 mile, 800, 2 mile and 4x800 relay competing on Thursday, and the remaining events on Saturday.
For Berkshire County, Pittsfield High is the lone D-I school, and has 23 posted event entrants for Westfield State. The remaining Berkshire schools will have around a two and a half hour drive to Lunenburg, with many athletes making the trek twice in three days.
The county is sending two athletes to compete in the pentathlon, both at Lunenburg on Thursday. Mount Greylock's Elizabeth Dupras and Wahconah's Aryianna Garceau will compete in a group of only seven athletes in the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and the 800.
Pittsfield
Pittsfield High presents the only two individual athletes with No. 1 seeds on the MIAA's start lists. Emmanuel Nda holds the top 200-meter seed time in 22.32 seconds, and is also third in the 100. Meredith McCandless' 109-foot, 4-inch javelin throw grants her a top seed as well. McCandless is also listed as running the 800.
The Generals have some other athletes worth keeping an eye on for big points. Kieran Coscia is seeded second in shot put, 3-03 off the leader, while teammate Connor Hayford is third. Coscia is also No. 3 in discus. Sincere Moorer is seeded third in triple jump. Dakota Grosz is seeded fifth behind McCandless in javelin. Randi Duquette is seeded sixth in the high jump, and will also compete with the sixth-seeded 4x100 relay team and individually in the 100. The PHS girls are also seeded eighth in the 4x400. On the boys side, other top-10 seeds include the 4x800 team in eighth, Anthony Telladira ninth in the 800 and Lucas Benoit ninth in the 110 hurdles. Benoit is also competing tin the 400 hurdles.
Also competing: Sydney Ferris (800), Hailey Rumlow (800), Sasha Grosz (javelin), Peter Breitmaier (800), Jack Archey (2 mile) and Christian Pringle (high jump).
Wahconah
The Warriors have 16 entrants for the D-II meet, 12 on the girls side led by Olivia Gamberoni. The freshman is seeded fourth in the 400 and seventh in the 200. The girls 4x100 team is seeded 10th.
On the boys side, Brennan Anderson is seeded seventh in the 400 hurdles.
Also competing: Brody Calvert (400, long jump), Kelly Anderson (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Aryianna Garceau (100), Brody Kaley (100), Quinn Walton (200), Haley Crosier (800), Emma Carkhuff (100 hurdles), Adelyn Furlong (shot put) and Riley Gladu (mile).
Monument Mountain
The Spartans have 19 entrants for the D-II meet. Senior Kieran Santos will compete in three events for the Spartans and is seeded in the top 10 of two of them.
Santos is seeded fourth in the high jump and ninth in long jump. He's also 20th in the 100, with Quinn Redpath 21st. The boys 4x400 team is seeded third.
On the girls side, Lily Fredsall is seeded sixth in javelin, with Olivia Ruggiero 10th. Fredsall is also listed for discus. Lenah Helmke is seeded 10th in the 100 hurdles, and the girls 4x100 team is seeded ninth.
Also competing: Ava Gamberoni (400), Sophie Tournas-Hardt (800), Madeleine Rocheleau-Holmes (mile, 2 mile), Aria Grossman (2 mile), Abby Dohoney (high jump, triple jump), Kaelin Havens (high jump) and Gavin Santos (800).
Hoosac Valley
The Hurricanes have 14 entrants for the D-II meet, led by Lilly Boudreau who is entered in three events and is seeded second in the 400 hurdles. The junior's 1:07.24 has her just out of the top starting time. She'll also compete in the 200 and the long jump.
The Hoosac boys have two top-10 seeds. Senior Zachary Hubbard holds the No. 9 spot in javelin, while Justin Levesque is ninth in the 2 mile. Levesque will also run the mile, while Hubbard runs the 800.
Also competing: Hannah Walsh (mile), Alyssa Garabedian (100 hurdles, triple jump), Talia Rehill (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Hanna Shea (discus) and David Scholz (800).
Taconic
Taconic has 22 entrants listed for the D-II meet, with four of those slots belonging to junior Sean Harrigan. Harrigan is among the seeded competitors in the 100, 200, high jump and triple jump. His top seed is seventh for the triple.
The boys 4x100 relay team is seeded fifth, the only other top-10 seed for Taconic.
Also competing: Tiffin Martin (200, 100 hurdles), Lila Ribero (400), Kacie Chadwell (100 hurdles, high jump), Taibat Ahmed (400 hurdles, triple jump), Maria Adams (400 hurdles), Frank Boua (100, 200, long jump), Anthony Trapiani (100, 200), Owen McNeil (mile, 400 hurdles), Josh Meaney (110 hurdles) and Travis Hoose (110 hurdles).
Lenox
The Millionaires have 27 entrants listed for the D-II meet, including a handful of top-five seeds.
On the boys side, the 4x400 team's 3:37.85 seed time leads all of Central and Western Mass, while the 4x800 team is seeded third.
Junior sprinter Mary Elliot is holding down the No. 2 spot in the 200, while the girls 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams are also seeded second. Also for the girls, Solia Schmid is seeded fourth in the 400 hurdles and Grace Elliot is seeded fifth in the 2 mile. In the mile, senior Ellen Huth is seeded seventh. The Lenox boys have Colin Young seeded fifth in the 2 mile, with Dennis Love two spots behind him in seventh. Harry Touloukian is seeded seventh in the mile, with Ted Yee 10th. Andre Collins holds down the third-longest javelin throw and will also test himself in the 400.
Also competing: Kate Villinski (100, javelin), Savannah Reber (200), Elyssa Scrimo (200), Aidan Burns (mile), Julianna Harwood (2 mile), Audrey Touloukian (2 mile), Genevieve Collins (400 hurdles), Ely Carroll (400), Ian Bridges (400), Renzo Vargas (mile), Max Adam (2 mile) and Cormac Mathews (2 mile).
Mount Greylock
The Mounties boast 51 entrants into events on the MIAA's start lists for the D-II meet. There are 28 girls spot holders, including a No. 2 time from senior Jackie Wells in the 800. Wells is also set to compete in the 400 and triple jump, in both of which she is seeded seventh.
Ryan Goss owns the No. 2 spot in discus, and he'll also throw shot put where he is seeded ninth. Teammate Daniel Warren is seeded eighth in discus.
Senior standout Elizabeth Dupras will have a busy week. She'll compete in the pentathlon on Thursday, and then enters Saturday seeded third in the 100 hurdles and fifth in long jump. The next highest seed is the girls 4x400 team with is third. Grace Malone is seeded fourth in the two mile, with Kate Swann a couple spots back in seventh. Meanwhile, Jack Catelotti stands fifth in the boys 100.
The girls 4x800 team is seeded seventh, 4x100 is 11th, and Lily Catelotti owns the No. 9 spot in discus. She'll also compete in shot put. Chase Hoey is ninth in the high jump, and she's also listed for the 100 hurdles.
All three boys relay teams own top-10 seeds, led by the 4x400 team in eighth. The other two are 10th, which is also where Quinn McDermott sits for the 800.
Also competing: Maggie Nichols (100), Maire Scanlon (100), Madison Powell (200), Lily McDermott (800), Emma Paul (800), Elena Caplinger (800), Erin Keating (mile), Katherine Goss (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles, javelin), Phoebe Barnes (100 hurdles), Talia Kapiloff (discus), Nora Lopez (javelin), Emma Gilooly (shot put), Matteo Chang (100), Cailean Fippinger (100), Quin Whaley (100), Cedric Lemaire (400), Caleb Low (800), Jude Bakija (800), Ezra Holzapfel (800), Knowl Stroud (800), Parker Winters (800), Charlie McWeeny (mile), Andrew Petropulos (2 mile), Adriel Benko (110 hurdles), Vincent Welch (400 hurdles), Seamus Barnes (high jump) and Jenner Kittle (javelin).