Cross-country skiers from near and far will be descending upon the campus of Mount Greylock Regional School on Saturday morning.
The Mathias Jessup Bartels Community Ski Race will begin at 11 a.m., with a Lollipop Race for kids starting 15 minutes beforehand.
The Bartels is a 6K freestyle race along a course a release states is suitable for all ages and abilities. There will be prizes for age category victors.
Entrance is a requested $15 donation, with proceeds from the race supporting the Mathias Jessup Bartels Memorial Scholarship Funs and the Mount Greylock Nordic Ski team. Checks should be made to Mt. Greylock Regional School - M.J. Bartels Scholarship Fund.
"Mathias was an outstanding young man — a scholar, athlete and leader of his class. He was a high school junior and standout member of the Mt. Greylock Nordic Ski Team when he died in his sleep on Jan. 31, 2004 of sudden cardiac arrest due to a heart arrhythmia of unknown cause. The Mathias Jessup Bartels Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior who exhibits the integrity, kindness, and commitment to excellence shown by Mathias," notes the release.
For more information, contact Greylock Nordic coach Hilary Greene at hgreene@williams.edu.