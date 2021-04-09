DALTON — Berkshire County is known for its ground-and-pound style on the football field. Friday’s matchup between Wahconah and Taconic certainly wasn’t what is identified as Berkshire County football.
All six touchdowns came through the air, including a Ben Noyes pick-six that sealed the game as the Warriors left their home turf with a 28-14 over Taconic in its first game of the Fall II season.
The win was the second of the season for the Warriors, but first at Wahconah High School.
“The whole week we were preparing with the mindset that we were playing here and we love to play on our home field,” senior defensive back and receiver Trey Massaro said following the win. “We come in with the mentality that no one will beat us on this field.”
The Warriors struck first as Quinn Gallagher found Luke Dicicco open down the left sideline and hit him as soon as he crossed the goal line, turning a third-and-16 attempt into a 21-yard pitch and catch for six points. Gallagher finished the outing by completing three of his six attempts for 87 yards and three touchdowns.
Wahconah (2-0) entered halftime with a 6-0 lead, despite fumbling issues in the first half.
“We were focused on picking each other up and staying positive so we could keep battling in the second half,” Massaro said of the team’s mentality at the break.
After staling in the first half, Taconic (0-1) got on the board in the third quarter. Quarterback Ian Hadsell connected with fellow captain Sean Harrigan for a 41-yard touchdown. Nick Hall added the two-point try and Taconic captured the lead with the scoreboard reading 8-6.
Ty Jordan extinguished Taconic’s next drive with a sack and the road team turned the ball over on downs after Harrigan’s fake punt attempt went 18 yards, but needed four more to keep the chains moving.
Wahconah began the fourth quarter down two, but controlling the ball at Taconic’s 44-yard line. The Warriors ran eight-straight running plays before Gallagher found Massaro for his first of two touchdowns, this one from 18 yards out. The two-point attempt failed, but Wahconah re-gained the lead 14-8.
“We were running the ball all game and our line was playing perfectly,” Massaro said. “[We took] a couple [shots] here-and-there, Quinn was throwing it perfectly.”
It didn’t take long for Taconic to strike back, needing just two plays before Hadsell found Harrigan in the middle of the field and took it to the house after making three defenders miss. Harrigan finished with 137 yards on three receptions, including two touchdowns.
The game’s final six minutes was all Wahconah. Massaro found more open space in the Taconic secondary and Gallagher hit him for a 48-yard touchdown. Doug Collins added the two-point try, giving the Warriors a six-point lead at 20-14. Collins was the game’s leading rusher with 59 yards and Noyes had another 41. Both backs carried the rock 11 times.
Jordan and Owen Alfonso met at the quarterback on Taconic’s first play of the following drive, sacking Hadsell for a loss of 10. Two plays later, Noyes caught a pass that bounced off a Taconic receiver, taking it to the house for six points. Gallagher found Alfonso on the two-point attempt, giving Wahconah the two-score cushion at 28-14.
“We played zone all game and focused on what they were doing and everyone played great,” Massaro, who also had an interception, said of the team’s approach on defense.
Gallagher’s three touchdowns and a stout defensive performance in the second half had the Warriors rolling with just one week remaining until the playoffs begin.
“The most important thing about this season is I get to play with my brothers and it is exciting,” Massaro said, “but we definitely want that county championship.”
———
Taconic 0 0 8 6 — 14
Wahconah 6 0 0 22 — 28
First Quarter
W — Luke Dicicco 21 pass from Quinn Gallagher (2PT failed).
Third Quarter
T — Sean Harrigan 41 pass from Ian Hadsell (Hall run).
Fourth Quarter
W — Trey Massaro 21 pass from Gallagher (2PT failed).
T — Harrigan 63 pass from Hadsell (2PT failed).
W — Massaro 48 pass from Gallagher (Collins run).
W — Ben Noyes 35-yard interception return (Owen Alfonso from Gallagher).
———
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Taconic: Nick Hall 5-0, Warren Dews 4 -(-9), Frank Boua 3-6, Bryce Huffman 1-15, Ian Hadsell 2-20, Sean Harrigan 2-15. Wahconah: Malakai Emerson 1-11, Ben Noyes 11-41, Quinn Gallagher 7-31, Doug Collins 11-59, Trey Massaro 1-5.
PASSING — Taconic: Hadsell 4-11-2 144 yards. Wahconah: Gallagher 3-6-3 87 yards.
RECEIVING — Taconic: Harrigan 3-137-2, Devan Solomon 1-7-0. Wahconah: Luke Dicicco 1-21-1, Massaro 2-66-2.