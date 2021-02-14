Has your inner-child ever pondered what it may be like to sled down the piles of snow that mount in the parking lot at the Berkshire Mall through the winter months? Nick Watroba, a Pittsfield resident, would be the first to tell you it may not be on par with some of the sledding experiences Berkshire County offers. He is on a mission to rate 28 hills in 28 days.
“We expect snow in January and February, we should try to enjoy it,” Watroba said. “We can be mad and annoyed once it is snowing in March and April.”
Watroba, who co-founded 413shirts.com in the fall of 2020, was inspired to begin the venture with the help of a Christmas present from his mother.
“I’m 41 and my mom got me a snow tube for Christmas,” Watroba said. “My thought is that I can get out and have something to talk about other than the product.”
Watroba records himself sledding down a variety of hills and shares them on the 413shirts.com Facebook page in hopes of inspiring people to get out and embrace the county.
“Western Massachusetts has a unique identity and we choose to live here for its advantages,” Watroba said. “We have the freedom to get out and enjoy nature and not get caught up in day-to-day life.”
The 28-day challenge is creating a guide for those who would like to go sledding, but also igniting memories throughout the community as the reviews are shared to additional Facebook timelines.
“People have been sharing stories about the time their brother pushed them down the hill,” Watroba said. “It’s a community-inspired affair and felt perfect for our brand.
“We’ve had to find news ways to interact during the pandemic and finding a way to bring the community together is all I wanted.”
The criteria of the reviews revolve around a hills steepness, length and accessibility.
Watroba started with his personal favorites, like his old stomping grounds of Reid Middle School, and even uncovered some previously underrated gems.
“Forest Park in Adams has been the biggest surprise to me,” Watroba said. “There are a number of different hills and the main hill was so much fun.”
Hills in south county are on the agenda this weekend and Watroba is planning a trip to Sheep Hill on route 7 before entering Williamstown, which he believes may be the steepest and longest hill in Berkshire County.
However, he continues to accept requests via Facebook as his quest continues.
“We look forward to hearing about where else to go,” Watroba said. “At the end of 28 days I’d like this to be a reference for others looking to get out and exercise in the fresh air.”