GREAT BARRINGTON — The Pittsfield boys basketball team charged onto the court for the first time in nearly a year on Monday night. However, they ran straight into a well-oiled Monument Mountain machine that had been playing since the beginning of February.
The Spartans were unconscious from beyond the 3-point line and picked up their 10th win of the season with a 62-39 victory over the Generals.
Monument Mountain kicked down the doors early with a 17-5 run in the game's first eight minutes and Connor Hanavan was rolling early with seven-straight points.
"I knew it was going to be my night when I hit the midrange at the top of the key," Hanavan said of the quick start. "I knew my teammates would have the ball movement to find me."
Hanavan finished with a game-high 19 points and after his seven to get things going, senior Kieran Santos ignited for two more made 3-pointers. Santos and Hanavan each hit three 3-pointers, along with Caden Gidarakos, who reached double-digits with 11 points. Kyle Wellenkamp also netted 11 points and hit two shots from deep, making it 11 total makes from distance for the Spartans (10-4) on the night.
Pittsfield (0-1) found its tempo in the second quarter with 12 points behind seven from senior Sincere Moorer, who had a team-high 11 points. Moorer is one of eight seniors on Pittsfield's roster and while coach Brandon Mauer admitted that his team wouldn't be pleased with the outcome on opening night, he is just happy his senior-heavy squad took the court.
"As limited as it is, this [season] is the best thing that can happen for these guys," Mauer said. "It is awesome [to be back on the court] and I am happy that our kids are out here."
Toby Gaulden-Wheeler matched Moorer with 11 points, with seven coming in the third quarter. The Generals trailed by just 13 at the half, but the Spartans kicked the doors down in the third quarter with a barrage of 3-pointers, scoring 23 points in the frame.
The games are coming quick for the Generals, who host Hoosac Valley on Wednesday and Mount Greylock on Friday.
"I want to give my seniors as much playing time as I possibly can since they didn't get the opportunity to live out their senior year," Mauer said of his priorities for the season. "If I get them in as much as I can, I've done my job."
After a month of playing the same teams, the Spartans embraced the opportunity to battle some new faces on Monday and that trend will continue throughout the week. Monument Mountain is slated to host Drury on Wednesday and then Taconic on Friday, with a home game against Mount Everett sandwiched in the middle on Thursday.
"[Pittsfield was] hungry after not playing for a year and wanted to come beat us," Hanavan said of the Generals. "We play two more new teams this week and they'll be hungry, too."
———
Pittsfield 5 12 11 11 — 39
Monument 17 13 23 9 — 62
P (39)
Gaulden-Wheeler 5-0-11, Moorer 3-3-11, Southard 2-0-6, Pringle 2-0-4, Soldato 0-0-0, Nda 0-0-0, Ngo 1-0-2, Binns 1-0-2, Jackson 1-1-3, Mungin 0-0-0. Totals 15-4-39.
MM (62)
Santos 3-0-9, Gidarakos 4-0-11, Chandler-Ellerbee 2-2-6, C. Hanavan 8-0-19, Carr 0-0-0, Wellenkamp 4-1-11, Carlson 0-0-0, Buffoni 0-0-0, Kronenberg 3-0-6. Totals 24-3-62.
3-point field goals — P 5 (Southard 2, Moorer 2, Gaulden-Wheeler), MM 11 (Hanavan 3, Gidarakos 3, Santos 3, Wellenkamp 2).