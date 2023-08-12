<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
30 years ago, a group of Pittsfield 13-year-olds put their city on the Babe Ruth Baseball map

hat cropped

In 1993, BJ Jefferson and his Pittsfield teammates wore these hats in the Babe Ruth Baseball World Series in Arkansas.

 LUKE WHITEHOUSE — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT

Earlier this summer, all three Pittsfield Babe Ruth All-Star teams competed in their respective New England Regional tournaments. And, while none managed to advance to the World Series, they all had something else in common too.

They all believed.

And that is because 30 years ago, well before the program became the regional powerhouse it is today, a group of 13-year-olds did the unthinkable.

In 1993, the Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Star team made the improbable journey to Springdale, Ark.,

