WILLIAMSTOWN — Elizabeth Dupras said that becoming a Division I athlete wasn't necessarily at the top of her to-do list. The soon-to-be Mount Greylock High School graduate is, however, thrilled that she will be getting the opportunity.
"I definitely always wanted to play sports in college, whether it be at the intramural or club level even," Dupras said. "Once I started looking at Providence, I knew it was what I wanted to go do."
Dupras and four of her Greylock classmates were honored by the school Tuesday morning during a signing ceremony in the high school auditorium. Of the five, only Dupras will eventually sign a National Letter of Intent to be a student-athlete at the Division I level.
The other four — Delaney Babcock, Jordyn Codding, Jack Gitterman and Charlotte Sanford signed what are known as non-binding standardized celebratory forms. The forms were instituted by the NCAA back in 2015. The celebratory forms indicate that the student-athletes are indicating their intent to participate in a Division III athletic program.
Babcock, Gitterman and Sanford are all going to Division III schools. Babcock is going to Union where she hopes to play basketball, Gitterman is going to Stevenson University in Maryland to play baseball, while Sanford will play tennis at William Smith.
Codding, meanwhile, will start her career playing softball at Hudson Valley Community College in nearby Troy, N.Y.
Dupras, whose cousin Chris Shanahan had been a javelin thrower at Providence, but will be transferring to Duke for the 2021-22 school year, said it was kind of love at first sight with the school and the Big East program.
"I went to visit last year. I had been looking at other schools in the area within three hours-ish of my house. Once I stepped on campus, it was beautiful. All the kids were so, so nice. The athletic facilities were amazing. Everything seemed like home."
She said that a lot of contact with Shanahan helped guide her through the process and helped her pick Providence.
Dupras will sign the LOI even though she will be a walk-on at PC. She said she was thinking about competing in the 400-meter hurdles, but has been doing really well in the 100 hurdles, so that might also be a possibility. Her top time of 16.39 seconds in the 100 leads Berkshire County. Dupras is also second in the 400 hurdles, 200 dash and long jump on the county honor roll.
Dupras did something this year that future Greylock students won't be able to do and that is letter in four sports. She competed in cross-country, Nordic skiing, girls soccer and track. Having soccer in the "Fall 2" season helped make that a reality.
Babcock, a four-year starter in basketball at Greylock, will have a new coach at Union. Mary Ellen Burt, who coached at Union for 26 years, announced her retirement last week.
"I was on a tour around the college. I wasn't really expecting much. I just kind of showed up one day. With COVID, it was very hard, so I kind of showed up and asked if anyone could do a tour with me," Babcock said after the ceremony, "and the tour guide just happened to be the basketball coach. I had an opportunity to talk with her and we were able to talk about my basketball career and what I wanted to do in the future."
Gitterman will be playing for former Southern Vermont head coach Dave Gage at Stevenson. Gage was also the pitching coach on the inaugural Pittsfield Suns Futures League team back in 2012.
"It's something I've wanted to do my whole life," Gitterman said, referring to playing college sports. "I've worked for four summers trying to get recruited. It's been really tough because of COVID. Finally, I'm relieved and excited for the fall."
Of the five, only Codding will start at a two-year school.
"I just knew what major I wanted, and whatever came my way, came my way," she said, adding that she'll be majoring in Criminal Justice.
"I'm hoping to bring my career as far as it can go," she said, "hoping to get to a higher-level school and do what I can with it."