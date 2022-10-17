<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
A Berkshire sweep: Lenox repeats as Western Mass. D-III golf champions, Mount Greylock finishes second

Lenox golfers

The Lenox golf team made it two straight Western Massachusetts titles, winning the Division III tournament championship on Monday in Wilbraham.

 HOWARD HERMAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

WILBRAHAM — Steady does it for the Lenox High School golf team. It's how the Millionaires navigate in the regular season and it becomes their mantra when they get to the Western Massachusetts Division III tournament.

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle.

