Twelve Berkshire County high school basketball players have been invited to compete in the 2022 Western Massachusetts Senior High School All-Star Games.
The games are scheduled for Friday, March 25, and will be played on the Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.
“The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to celebrate the best high school basketball players Western Massachusetts has to offer with our 11th annual All-Star celebration,” John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said in a release. “We invite the residents of Western Mass. to come out and support these outstanding student-athletes as they play to represent their communities.”
The All-Star Games are for the top seniors throughout the PVIAC, which now includes Berkshire County.
There will be three games. The event opens with the Class C-D boys game at 5:30 p.m. The girls game, featuring the top players from all four Western Mass. classes, will begin at 7 p.m. The Class A-B boys game will wrap up the night, with an 8 p.m. tip-off.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and are good for all three games.
Hoosac Valley's Carson Meczywor, Drury's Ben Moulton and McCann Tech's Jacob Howland were named to the Boys Class C-D game. Pittsfield's Toby-Gaulden-Wheeler and Taconic's Sean Harrigan and Sam Sherman are slated to play in the Class A-B game.
Taconic's Ahliya Phillips and Faith Cross, Hoosac Valley's Averie McGrath and Alyssa Garabedian, Lee's Emma Puleri and Drury's Kayla McGrath were named to the girls' teams.
———
Class C and D Boys Team 1
Travis Jordan, Baystate Academy; Dion Byrd, Baystate Academy; Rodney Mayfield, Baystate Academy; Andrew Ciaglo, Hopkins Academy; Colin Earle Hopkins Academy; David Carey, Greenfield; Demari Peters, Renaissance; Brady Collins, St. Mary's (Westfield); Carson Meczywor, Hoosac Valley; Jalen McGraw. Pioneer Valley.
Class C and D Boys Team 2
DJ Daniels, Paulo Freire Charter School; Bryan Jimenez, Paulo Freire Charter School; Brandon Wishart, Granby; Nate Breault, Granby; Michael Ward, Granby; Ben Moulton, Drury; Jack Letendre, Palmer; Jacob Howland, McCann Tech; Andrew Soltys, Ware High School; Vincent Gordon, Athol.
Girls Team 1
Yamaya Perez, Holyoke; Yamirelis Matos, Chicopee; Kleriz Matos, Holyoke; Madalyn Theriault, Palmer; Kaitlyn Mackin, Palmer; Sauna Charles, Springfield International Charter School; Amani Smith, Central; Emma Puleri, Lee; Kayla McGrath, Drury; Avery Klingensmith, Belchertown.
Joe Griffin, Central; Deavin Reynolds, Central; Jacob Cancel, Northampton; Corey Durant, Sci-Tech; Josiah Bass-Collins, Agawam; Ray Carter, East Longmeadow; Toby Gaulden-Wheeler, Pittsfield; Sidney Borges, Springfield International Charter School; Liam Quinn, South Hadley; Nate Sajdak, Belchertown.
Class A and B Boys Team 2
Jael Cabrera, Holyoke; Edson Mwandemani, Putnam; Isa Mahal Castro-McCauley, Amherst; Zayd Sadig.Amherst; Evan Stewart, Amherst; Adam Sarlan, Pope Francis; Sean Harrigan, Taconic; Sam Sherman, Taconic; Ryan Mulderig, Longmeadow; Caleb White, Minnechaug.
