WILLIAMSTOWN — After years of watching the Wildcats, and even the Spartans, capture sectional crowns, 2021 is the year of the Mounties.
The Mount Greylock girls captured the Western Massachusetts Division III tennis title, knocking of Lee, the two-time defending champions, 3-2 on Thursday.
“To beat Lee, as good as they’ve been the last few years, it is a huge accomplishment — let alone to win a title,” Greylock coach John Jacobbe said. “To do it when everything counted, I am walking off the court as proud as I’ve ever been of a team in my coaching career.”
The championship bout featured plenty of drama, which is par for the course when everything is on the line. Neither team could gain an advantage as players began walking off the courts. When the dust settled, the match was tied at two and second doubles was for all the marbles.
“I remember me and Hannah [Gilooly] were in the [doubles] in seventh grade and being absolutely terrified — running on purely adrenaline,” said Mia VanDeurzen, who won her match in first singles 6-2, 6-4.
Charlotte Sanford wrapped up third singles with a score of 6-3, 6-2 and players, coaches and parents all flocked over to watch Mount Greylock’s Mai O’Connor and Piper Schulman battle Lee’s Lauren Durken and Sophie Herman.
“We started playing together this year,” said O’Connor. “The first couple of matches, we were a bit nervous, but we’ve gotten better throughout the year.”
Despite the growing crowd, O’Connor wasted no energy worrying about the spotlight and focused on the task at hand. Mount Greylock won the first set 6-1, but the second set wasn’t nearly as smooth.
Herman was bashing balls up front and Durken tracked serves in the back as the Wildcats led 5-3 in the second set. O’Connor and Schulman, with little room for error, dug in and got to work.
“Piper returned the serve great and won a couple volleys,” Jacobbe said. “Mai is the ultimate competitor so they make a great tandem. I’m super proud of them, I was worried about the nerves getting to them.”
The two pulled back, evening the set at six and forcing a tie breaker. O’Connor and Schulman found their mojo and won the tie-breaker 7-2. As a result, Mount Greylock became Western Mass. champions.
“When they play I don’t want to put too many thoughts in their head,” Jacobbe said. “If it went to a third set there is a 10-minute break and a lot of thinking, to win it in two is so clutch.”
The last-match drama was made possible by Lee’s Rachel Wendling winning second singles, 6-3, 6-3, and the duo of Cindy Ni and Amy Desiata capturing first doubles 6-3, 6-2.
“It was a great final match and couldn’t ask for more,” Lee coach Norma Comalli said. “Everyone played hard and put in their 150 percent. I am so proud of them all.”
For VanDeurzen, Gilooly and Sanford, Greylock’s three seniors, June 24, 2021 was a long time in the making.
“Us seniors, as seventh graders, we made it a goal to win Western Mass.,” VanDeurzen said. “I remember my sophomore year, we had just built our confidence and we thought we’d have a good shot at Western Mass. as juniors.”
“To think when they came in as seventh graders, they didn’t really have a background in tennis,” Jacobbe added. “For them to make themselves as good as they have — in seventh grade I don’t think we won a match.
“In tenth grade [2019] we lost in the semifinals and they told me, ‘coach we’re going to win Western Mass., maybe in our junior year, but senior year we’re definitely going to do it’ — and they did.”
While only one local team could come away as champions, a return to the court was just what local players needed.
“With the pandemic, it’s been hard, but this season gave them a light,” Comalli said. “It wasn’t the biggest season, but it was a lot of fun and everyone worked so hard.”
Looking ahead, the Mounties advance to the state tournament and will play the Advanced Math and Science Academy in the semifinals at Assabet Regional High School on Saturday. However, Mount Greylock will first spend some time reflecting on their accomplishments.
“For us seniors, this has been our dream and what we wanted to do as a team,” VanDeurzen said. “For us to do it is a dream come true — no better feeling.”