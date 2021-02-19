The idea came out of a request.
Tony Passetto of Great Barrington asked about a list of Western Massachusetts and state high school basketball champions of the past decade (2011-20).
For the record, 21 county teams won Western Massachusetts basketball titles in the decade. In seven of those 10 years, Berkshire County had multiple champions. The only one-team years were 2012 (St. Joseph boys), 2014 (Hoosac Valley girls) and 2018 (Taconic boys). And also for the record, those wins accounted for 32 percent of all the Western Mass. hoop titles won in the decade.
Four county teams won Western Mass. titles in 2020, while three won crowns in 2019 and then back in 2011.
Hoosac Valley was the only school with multiple wins in consecutive years. The boys and girls won in 2015, and then repeated in 2016. The Taconic boys and girls won Western Mass. and co-state titles in 2020, but will not get a chance to earn a second double this season due to the pandemic.
With no tournaments scheduled for this year, and next year’s tournament a 16-team statewide event, this list closes out the Western Mass. tournament era. At least 2020 finished up with Western Mass. titles being decided at Curry Hicks Cage, a venue that brought out the best in high school hoops.
Here now, a look at some of what happened between the lines of those 94-foot, by 50-foot basketball courts.
The state championshipHoosac Valley reached its fifth state championship game in six seasons in 2019. In four previous trips to either the DCU Center or the MassMutual Center, the Hurricanes had gone 0 for 4.
So on Saturday, March 16, Hoosac found itself in a familiar spot but in an unfamiliar place. It was WPI’s gym, where head coach Ron Wojcik had played his college basketball, and it was a foe he had seen before in St. Mary’s of Lynn. St. Mary’s beat Hoosac 74-36 back in 2014.
This time, the game belonged to Hoosac by a 66-49 score. The day’s most memorable moment came when Riley Robinson suffered a gash on her forehead, forcing her to the sidelines. Sutured up, she later returned to finish a gutsy effort.
But it was freshman Averie McGrath who had to make two free throws as Robinson was fouled when she was hurt. McGrath converted both, and the Hurricanes went on to win.
“I don’t even think I could imagine it to be this great,” a beaming Robinson said after that game. “I’m never going to forget this moment, and I love my team so much.
“Before today, my dad and my sister both texted me and said ‘Go out and do something that neither one of us had.’ That kind of hit me.”
Her father Bill had one state championship game in the last decade, while sister McKenzie was part of the Hoosac dynasty earlier in the decade.
A year later, the Hoosac girls, along with both the Taconic boys and girls teams, won their way to the 2020 state finals. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, those title games were canceled and all three were named co-state champions.
The biggest upsetsThe Hoosac girls were part of the biggest championship upset run of the decade.
It was 2013, and Hoosac finished the regular season 15-5, but was seeded seventh in the 12-team Division II field. Drury (15-3) was the top seed, while Wahconah (11-9) was seeded fourth.
With the seventh seed, Hoosac had to play a first-round game. It was at home, and the Hurricanes beat 10th-seeded Palmer 49-36. The quarterfinal was against second-seeded Hampshire Regional. In the start of what became one of the great rivalries in Western Mass., Hoosac beat the No. 2 seed 65-61 in overtime.
In the semifinals, Hoosac dispatched Mahar 57-37, only to face its Route 8 rivals from Drury in the title game, where in an intense battle, the Blue Devils came up short, 47-35.
If you are looking for another upset, fast forward to 2018. In the boys Division II tournament, there were seven teams in the field and Taconic (13-7) was seeded sixth. Never playing on Valentine Road, Taconic won a Western Mass. title.
Taconic had to beat the top three seeds, downing No. 3 Tantasqua in the quarterfinal and No. 2 Longmeadow in the semi at The Cage.
In the final, Northampton’s Andy Grygorcewicz missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer, and Taconic won 44-43 to claim the school’s first Western Mass. title in 41 years. That’s a long, long time.
“Basically, this game meant everything to us,” Taconic’s Quentin Gittens said. “From being a kid growing up and going to coach [Bill] Heaphy’s camps, this is all we knew, that we wanted to win Western Mass. So I just had the energy and the passion to really just get any rebound, just so we could make sure we could win this game.”
Some top-seeded champsIn 2011, the Lenox boys were seeded No. 1 in the Division III field. It was a 15-team tournament with St. Joseph ranked fourth, Lee eighth and McCann Tech 13th.
The Millionaires, led by future All-Eagle MVP Kevin Carpenter, beat Lee 67-63 and St. Joe 65-54 before facing sixth-seeded New Leadership in the final. It was the same New Leadership team that beat the Millionaires in 2010.
No such luck for the Springfield school this time. Lenox started the game on a 15-0 run and after New Leadership cut the lead to nine points, the Millionaires went on a 12-2 burst to put the game away. The Millionaires won the title 58-31.
That same year, the Lee girls were seeded No. 1 in Division III. The Wildcats gave up 24.6 points per game in wins over Pathfinder, Granby and Ware. The Wildcats faced No. 2 Sabis in the championship game, and beat the Bulldogs 71-61.
“We were lucky last year in a way. We won the Western Mass. championship without having to go through Lee,” said Sabis coach Tom Campagna at the time. “Come Saturday, if we’re going to do this again, we’ve got to go right through them. They’re the program everybody tries to measure themselves by.”
The next year, Paul Brindle led St. Joseph to the No. 1 seed in Division III. The previous two years, the Crusaders had lost in the semifinals (2011) and the final (2010). In 2012, St. Joe beat McCann Tech, Lenox and Smith Academy to make it to the final. There, the Crusaders faced a Lee team that had beaten Turners Falls, Frontier and Mount Greylock. St. Joe won the title with a 63-46 victory.
St. Joe went on to beat defending D-III state champion Whitinsville Christian in the state semifinals, but lost in the state final to Danvers. That Crusader group was seeking a first state title since 2001.
There were countless other stories from the 14 Western Mass. titles. These were a few of them.