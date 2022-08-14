It has been a pretty good last two weeks for Aaron Nackoul.
The Berkshire Hills Country Club member, who also got married this summer, won the Berkshire Hills Singles two weeks ago. On Sunday, Nackoul’s road wasn’t as smooth as it was in July, but he navigated that road to win his first Allied Singles Championship.
Nackoul shot rounds of even-par 71 and 2-over 73 on the Stockbridge Golf Club course. Puleri had a rough first round, shooting 7-over 78. But in the second 18, he was 3-under 68 and finshed with a 4-over 146 for second place.
“This is the deepest field in any tournament in Berkshire County as far as you get the best players from every golf course. To finish on top here means a whole lot to me,” Nackoul said when reached after the tournament. “This is another one I’ve wanted since I was young.”
Rounding out the top five were Andy Congdon and David Bond, while Randy Driscoll and Kevin Quinto were tied for fifth. Congdon finished three strokes behind Nackoul, while Bond was four shots back.
Defending champion Chris Shields of the host club shot 81 in the first round and did not make the cut. He has been battling an injury.
A year ago, Puleri finished fifth and Nackoul sixth.
“It’s been awesome,” Nackoul said of his summer. “I can’t say anything else. I got married on July 8, and since then, it’s been a pretty good run.”
It was also a pretty good run in the second round for Puleri, who recorded the day’s only sub-par round when he shot 3-under 68 the second time around the course at Stockbridge. That came after he shot 78 in the first round.
“Bad golf versus good golf,” Puleri said, when asked the two rounds. “There was really no other to describe it. I didn’t play good this morning and played really well this afternoon. Stockbridge can kind of do that to you, but there’s really no other explanation.”
Nackoul, who started at the ninth hole in the first shotgun round, began his second round on the par-4 first hole, and proceeded to make double bogey.
“I hit a ball out of bounds immediately, and it woke me up. It made me realize it wasn’t going to be easy,” Nackoul said. “Luckily, earlier this year, I made an eight in the first round of the singles this year. I made a quadruple-bogey on the sixth hole, and I was able to get over that one. I made this double here to start my second round today, and I just kind of tried to recall that. I said you got over it there, you can get over it here.”
Nackoul had seven pars and a birdie on the remaining holes of the front nine, making the turn in a respectable 37.
“I had a couple of chances” to catch Nackoul, Puleri said, “but I also made a few key putts to keep the round going. I felt pretty comfortable that I needed to get at least one or two more [birdies] to catch him.
“He’s just playing so well that it’s tough to track him down.”
Berkshire Hills claimed the team title, with a combined plus-11. Nackoul, Puleri and Randy Driscoll were the three scoring golfers for Berkshire Hills, with Bob Linn the fourth member of the team. That squad beat the Wyantenuck Country Club foursome of Andy Congdon, John Obanhein, John Sparkman and Ethan Casey. Wyantenuck finished seven strokes behind, while the Country Club of Pittsfield team was third.
———
Allied Singles Championship
at Stockbridge Golf Club
1. Aaron Nackoul 71-73 144; 2. Jeff Puleri 78-68 146; 3. Andy Congdon 73-74 147; 4. David Bond 75-73; 148; 5. (tie) Randy Driscolll 75-74 149 and Kevin Quinto 76-73 149; 7. Kean Toomey 79-72 151; 8. (tie) Ethan Casey 79-73 152 and Matt Gilardi 78-74 152; 10. (tie) Chad Alibozek 7875 153 and Matt Keenan 74-79 153.
Allied Team Championship
(Scores from first round only)
1. Berkshire Hills +11; 2. Wyantenuck +18; 3. Country Club of Pittsfield +20; 4. Greenock +22; 5. Wahconah +26; 6. Taconic +30; 7. Stockbridge +33.
Allied Net Championship
at Country Club of Pittsfield
(Net scores listed)
Flight 1: 1. Marc DiGrigoli 69; 2. Steven Murdock 70; 3. Steven Wood 71; 4. Anthony Genzabella72; 5. Paul Manley 73.
Flight 2: 1. James Denault 70; 2. Peter Cowlin 71; 3. Chip Moore 71; 4. Alex Hansen 72; 5. James Burns 74.
Flight 3: 1. Gary Manarchik 68; 2. John Salvini 69; 3. Gerald Bush 69; 4. Muthiah Sukmaran 70; 5. Jackson Gifford 70.
Flight 4: 1. Michael Grady 69; 2. Gary Griswold 72; 3. Pat Mickle 73; 4. Dan Kelley 73; 5. Glen Wilcox 75.