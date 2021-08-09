PITTSFIELD — An overcast Monday night at the Doyle Softball Complex served as the canvas for a masterpiece Berkshire County 12-U Championship between ACS Swat and Berkshire Force.
It was a game that had five lead changes, culminating with a seventh-inning three-run Swat rally to claim a 12-11 victory.
“These girls never gave up,” Swat Head Coach Dennis Kondel said. “Both teams fought for it and we showed that we came here to play and we won.”
With a 10-8 Force lead in the top of the seventh, ACS Swat showed resilience plating two walked batters in Nora Kondel and Emily Lyons as well as Racheal Wauk who reached on an error. A walk, an Alyna Angove base-hit, and a fielder’s choice all strung together to put Force in a two-run deficit heading into their last at-bats.
Force was able to manufacture one run with two outs but the bout ended with a bang-bang must-see play at the plate where a Force runner was thrown out trying to tie the game on a passed ball, which forced an eruption from both fanbases in attendance.
While ACS Swat pulled away late, there was never a point in this game where the going got easy.
The contest opened with momentum heavily favoring Pittsfield. Isabella Williams and Abby Soto laid down two beautiful bunts and reached base safely. Cicily Roy and Kylie Duhamel followed with base hits of their own, driving in the first 3 runs of a five-run maximum.
Force held that lead until the top of the third where ACS Swat was able to match Team Teal’s first-inning output by scoring five runs on the back of two fence-rolling triples from leadoff hitter Maggie Whorley and Emma Lemire.
“We had a lot of practice on how to turn our hips and how to have better swings and these girls showed that their practice came through to the game,” Kondel said.
The home half of the frame gave way to another lead change and more Force-esque small ball. Abby Soto put down her second bunt for a hit, stole second, and later scored on a throwing error, giving Force a 6-5 lead.
ACS Swat’s Emily Lane hit an infield single and was accompanied on the basepaths by Ashley Shears, who worked a full-count walk. Both Lane and Shears scored, one via fielder’s choice and the other on a wild pitch with ACS Swat up 7-6 after the top of the fourth inning.
Racheal Wauk later added a second run to the Swat lead by blasting a triple to the right-centerfield gap that scored Nora Kondel.
The Pittsfield crew responded by plating Duhamel immediately but did not regain their lead until the home half of the sixth, when Addison Pause and Amaya Alger rounded the bases following a Williams rope down the third baseline. Williams then scored on a steaming line drive to left field by Soto.
Any Pittsfield effort though was nullified by Swat’s explosive seventh inning and that tough out at home plate to the end of the game.
“This year was challenging,” Kondel said. “This was the first time I’ve been the head coach but it was very enjoyable. The girls and I both learned and this group came together through a tough, wet July and battled together,”
During the post-game ceremony, both coaches showed gratitude for the fight that was shown by both teams in the Monday night bout.
“These girls were awesome. It was a pleasure to coach them. We had great attitudes in the dugouts, they worked their butts off. It was a fantastic year for me and I hope it was for the girls as well.” Force Head Coach Brian MacDonald said.“That’s all we do, that’s the Force way. We fought and we never sat down. I’m very proud.
“There is a lot of fight in these girls.”