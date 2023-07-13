Adams-Cheshire beats Pittsfield American in District I Championship; first Little League 12s title since '91

DALTON — Thirty-two. The last time Adams-Cheshire (then known as Adams) had won a 12-year-old Little League District I Title was in 1991, 32 years ago.
Bottom of the sixth, two outs, Adams-Cheshire up by two runs, but Pittsfield American’s Matthew Keegan was on second. Brayden Durant didn’t blink, striking out the final batter swinging to avenge a 10-run loss to American in pool play and for the first time in longer than any of the players on the field had been alive, give Adams-Cheshire the Don Gleason District I crown.
Final
Adams-Cheshire 2
Pittsfield American 0
There it is! For the first...