Adams-Cheshire beats Pittsfield American in District I Championship; first Little League 12s title since '91

Adams-Cheshire team and banner

The Adams-Cheshire Little League 12's with their gold medals and the Don Gleason District 1 Championship Banner. 

 JESSE KOLODKIN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

DALTON — Thirty-two. The last time Adams-Cheshire (then known as Adams) had won a 12-year-old Little League District I Title was in 1991, 32 years ago.

Bottom of the sixth, two outs, Adams-Cheshire up by two runs, but Pittsfield American’s Matthew Keegan was on second. Brayden Durant didn’t blink, striking out the final batter swinging to avenge a 10-run loss to American in pool play and for the first time in longer than any of the players on the field had been alive, give Adams-Cheshire the Don Gleason District I crown.

