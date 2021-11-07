PITTSFIELD — The Adams-Cheshire offense got three long touchdown runs from Qwanell Bradley and played superb ball-control as time grew short on Sunday night at BCC.
The Hurricanes milked out a 20-14 victory in the Berkshire County Youth Football Senior Super Bowl. Their opponent, Lee, was only granted six plays from scrimmage over the entire second half.
Lee actually led 14-12 at halftime, by virtue of a Dawson Reber 2-point conversion off his own 2-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. That advantage even held up through the opening possession of the third quarter, which saw Adams-Cheshire move from its own 42-yard line to the Lee 17. Kamarion Kastner had a 40-yard run during the series, but his reception on fourth-and-7 from QB Carson Rylander came up short of the sticks and Lee took over.
The Wildcats couldn't do much, a harbinger of bad second-half luck to come. A delay of game on fourth-and-short forced a punt to the Hurricanes' 45-yard line.
Mike Klinger moved the ball to the 50, and Bradley did the rest. He took a handoff and jetted to the left sideline, where there was no stopping him on a 50-yard touchdown run. He busted in the 2-pointer and the tables had turned 20-14 in favor of Adams-Cheshire at the end of the third quarter.
Lee ran four plays, but on fourth-and-3, Reber was stopped after 2 yards and the ball went back to the leaders with 5 minutes, 13 seconds to play. The Hurricanes set about draining that time. Bradley carried three times and he and Kastner picked up back-to-back first downs to the Lee 38. Some tough Wildcats defense forced a third-and-17, following by a fourth-and-6, where Adan Wicks carried 4 yards.
That gave Lee one last shot with 1:44 remaining and possession on the climbing 30. Reber broke out for 12 yards on the first play, but Lee had to go to the air with time winding down. Kastner knew that and judged a pass correctly for the game-sealing interception.
The Wildcats just couldn't catch or tackle Bradley all night long. The star running back finished with 171 yards on eight carries.
After Lee scored on the game's first possession, a 9-yard run by Zavien Siok, A-C responded with a two-play drive featuring a 47-yard touchdown run by Bradley. He broke one tackle and then out-strode the defense to pay dirt. He scored on a 49-yarder as well, one of just two plays the Hurricanes ran in the second quarter. That second score came on the 'Canes' first play after Reber broke the 6-6 tie.
Lee's two scoring drives were impressive in their own right. The second of which was an 11-play series that was marred by five penalties. Still, The Wildcats had to convert a fourth-and-1 at midfield. After a facemask and horse collar hastened the journey, Adams-Cheshire looked like it had Lee stopped on fourth-and-2 from the 4-yard line. However, an illegal formation nullified the stuff and game Reber new life before he scored from 2-yards out on first down.