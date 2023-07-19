Adams-Cheshire 12's season ends to Rutland in Massachusetts Little League Sectionals

ADAMS — This Adams-Cheshire team has had a run for the ages. A 3-1 pool play record and the first District 1 championship in 32 years, not to mention getting to host Sectional games.
But District IV Champion Rutland took advantage of A-C’s hitting. Shutting down the North County team’s offense to eke out a 3-0 win, ending Adams-Cheshire’s little league season in a defensive duel.
“It’s deja vu, I feel like I was talking… about it last night,” said A-C head coach Steve Albareda. “I love this team, I love every single one of them. We just didn’t have that pop, that one bases loaded hit or that one, two-out hit. We just didn’t have it. Not once this whole year, really.”
Rutland’s Nathan Ferguson and Petey Sinclair combined to pitch a shutout. Ferguson started the game and threw four innings and struck out nine while giving up just one hit and one walk. He notched back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the second and third, tallying six strikeouts in those two innings.
“We’re lucky we’re deep on pitching and catching,” admitted Rutland manager Brian Ferguson. “We don’t put numbers on ‘em, everyday is a different day. We’re lucky to have depth at pitching. We didn’t have one strikeout, everyone of my players put the ball in play. And we had very few base runners considering that. The shortstop and the second baseman for Adams-Cheshire were like vacuum cleaners. They made every play.”
Sinclair wasn’t quite as efficient but was similarly effective. In the top of the fifth Julius Valentine singled and two batters later Zach Mazzeo was walked to put runners on first and second. But Sinclair notched back-to-back K’s to end the inning.
Carson Kelly-Phillips got the start on the mound for A-C and gutted out an impressive five innings. He didn’t strike out any batters and gave up only two walks while notching two 1-2-3 innings of his own.
“I do expect that from him, he throws strikes, I know what I get from him. He’s absolutely not going to blow you away but he gets soft ground balls and soft pop-ups everywhere and we play defense,” said Albareda. “He’s been doing it all year and he’s great.”
Kelly-Phillips got help from Brayden Durant at shortstop and Jaden Wells-Vidal at second, both of whom dominated the middle of the diamond. In the bottom of the first with runners on first and second, Luke Pettes popped one into foul territory along the third base line and Durant ranged over to snag the ball and then threw a dart to Wells-Vidal at second for a double play.
“Whoever you have on the mound, you get those two up the middle and we’re almost flawless up there. The defense is just as good,” Albareda said.
Rutland took the lead in the bottom of the third, Declan O’Connor led off with a bloop single and Mason Ramos followed with one of his own. A groundout and a nice heads-up catch of a bunt by Mikey Durant followed but Ryan Frederick, the last batter in the order, hit an RBI double to make it 1-0.
“Everyone had seen the pitching, we had a two hour drive to get here, teenagers in the summer,” Ferguson said with a small grin. “Little slow but once they get rolling, that’s what we expect out of our kids, smart base-running and hitting.”
Things were scoreless from there but in the fifth the visitors, who were the home team for the game’s purposes, scored two more to prevent any chance at a comeback. Dean Bennett hit a line drive into left that should’ve been a single but an error let him reach all the way to third. A walk of Jackory Acker followed to put runners on the corners.
O’Connor singled on a fielder’s choice to plate Bennett but a nice throw home got Acker out. Ramos came up and blooped an RBI single to bring O’Connor home for the final 3-0 score.
“I’m proud, love every single one of them. You come out here, you make history winning districts. You don’t feel great right now, in the moment. Get dominated last night, you lose. You lose 3-nothing tonight in an amazing pitching performance,” Albareda said. “So right now, you feel like you had a shot at this thing. But as a whole, I couldn’t be more proud to be their coach and it’s been fun.”
———
Adams-Cheshire 000 000 — 0 3 1
Rutland 001 02X — 3 6 0
Kelly-Phillips and Mikey Durant. Ferguson (4), Sinclair (2) and Ramos. W — Ferguson. 2B — R: Frederick. 3B — R: Bennett.