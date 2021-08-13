NORTH ADAMS — Adams Community Bank hoisted the North Adams Babe Ruth championship trophies after a 13-1 win over Mountain One at Lefebvre Field on Friday.
The visitors from Bennington, Vt. seized the opportunity to play baseball in Berkshire County and pursue a championship.
"We had players going to other [leagues] because playing here was up in the air," Adams Community Bank coach Matt Maroney said. "It's been great [playing in North Adams Babe Ruth]. Hopefully we will have two or three teams here next year."
Connor Barrett pitched a gem for Adams Community Bank with eight strikeouts while giving up only one hit. He earned the win, fanning the side in the second and fifth innings.
"It was a good experience in the Berkshires," Barrett said. "Players were good. It really felt like a family."
The game ended in five innings due to the run rule.
Jack Dolan picked up the lone RBI for Mountain One. After missing last season due to the pandemic, Dolan and his crew created friendships on the diamond this summer.
"It was pretty fun," Dolan said. "These kids are all fun. We all have a pretty close bond. Every night was fun. It was a good experience to be back."
Ominous clouds beckoned throughout but the game went on without interruption. Adams Community Bank stole 12 bases during the game.
"We like to put pressure on the other team," Maroney said.
Lack of practice time and the heat hurt Mountain One, according to coach Bernie Malloy.
"A little heat today," Malloy said. "It's tough. Their pitcher is a good pitcher. Can't take that away from them. We have only had two practices since the beginning of the year. The weather is killing us."
Adams Community Bank struck for five runs in the bottom of the second. Dre Carey closed the day with two runs batted in and Vance Kobelia had multiple RBI hits.
A balk and a wild pitch resulted in two more runs for Adams Community Bank, taking a 5-0 lead into the third.
Barrett helped his own cause in the bottom half of the frame, knocking home two runs on a bases-loaded single and giving Adams Community Bank a 7-1 lead.
Another run scored on a wild pitch, pushing the score to 8-1 at the end of three.
Sean Moriarty laced a single with runners at second and third to in the bottom of the fourth, increasing the Adams Community Bank lead to double digits.
Will Haykes, Brodie Rymiller and Colby Malloy all reached base for Mountain One. Haykes struck out four over three innings on the hill.