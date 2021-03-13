WILLIAMSTOWN — Both the Mounties and Blue Devils went on runs at Mount Greylock on Saturday, but it was the boys from Drury who had the last laugh.
With the game knotted at 40 with two minutes left in the third, the Blue Devils went on a 18-13 run over the game's final 10 minutes to lock up a 58-53 win.
Drury hit the court running in the first quarter, outscoring the Mounties 17-9, and senior Jeff Adams was a major reason why.
Adams hit a 3-pointer early and scored seven points in the opening frame, before finishing the matinee with a team-high 16 points.
Adams added four more in the second quarter and Louis Guillotte had an eight-point burst, but the Mounties found their groove on offense with six points from Chase Doyle and another five for Pablo Santos.
For Santos, along with Nick Markovic, Saturday's game meant a little extra as it was senior night for the duo.
"Missing last year with a broken shoulder and then wondering if I could play my senior year, having this opportunity to just play has been amazing," Santos said postgame.
Santos matched Doyle with a game-high 17 points, the two doing most of their damage in the middle quarters. Mount Greylock outscored Drury 37-28 throughout those 16 minutes.
The Mounties held a tight one-point lead after three quarters, but the Blue Devils leaned on the consistency of Guillotte and Tim Brazeau down low to pull ahead early in the fourth.
First, it was Guillotte finding Brazeau for two. Next time down the court, Ben Moulton found the big man. Suddenly, Mount Greylock was forced to use a timeout trailing 49-46.
The Blue Devils (5-3) kept their foot on the gas as Guillotte connected from distance and it was a five-point game. Guillotte finished the afternoon with 15 points and Brazeau added eight, including four from the stripe.
Greylock had a glimpse of hope after Seamus Barnes converted an and-1 with 37 seconds left, cutting Drury's lead down to three. However, there wasn't enough time for the Mounties to inch any closer.
The loss dropped the Mounties to 2-14 on the season, but in a year where nothing is for certain, Santos and Markovic focused on helping a youthful Mountie squad gel both on and off the court.
"With no tournament, the goal was to try to win as a team and prepare [the underclassmen] for next year," Santos said. "That is my job as a captain."
For Markovic, confidence is key for success on the basketball court.
"Just giving these guys confidence is the biggest thing," he said. "When you have confidence you can shoot the lights out and play great defense.
"These kids, coming up and playing in the pandemic, I thought they did well."
The last year has felt like an eternity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't stop four years of high school from passing in the blink of an eye.
"I've been at Mount Greylock since seventh grade," Markovic said, reflecting on his time as a Mountie. "Seeing the seniors through the years, it is a crazy feeling to walk out here as a senior myself.
"Just don't take those years for granted."
The Mount Greylock boys will end the season on Sunday at Monument Mountain. However, the Blue Devils, due to starting the season a bit later than the Mounties, are in the middle of their schedule and will host Mount Everett on Monday.
"At the end of the day, we were playing in the middle of a pandemic and I am so grateful to be playing basketball again," Markovic said.
———
Drury (59)
Pettengill 0-0-0, Dewey 0-0-0, Adams 7-1-16, Guillotte 6-2-15, Moulton 1-2-4, Davignon 2-3-9, Moorman 1-0-2, Brazeau 2-4-8, David 2-0-5. Totals 21-12- .
Mount Greylock (53)
McAlister 0-2-2, Santos 6-1-17, Doyle 6-0-17, Barnes 5-3-13, Powell 2-0-4, Martin 0-0-0, Markovic 0-0-0. Totals 19-6-53.
Drury 17 14 14 14 — 59
Greylock 9 17 20 7 — 53
3-point field goals — D 5 (Davignon 2, David, Guillotte, Adams); MG 9 (Doyle 5, Santos 4)