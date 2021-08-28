DALTON — The Adams Aces are just seven innings away from four Berkshire Adult Baseball League championships in five years.
Undefeated Adams improved to 15-0 in the 35+ league after defeating the Berkshire Thunder 5-2 in the first game of the three-game championship series, which took place at the Dalton Legion Field on Saturday.
While Adams is maintaining a dynasty, the Thunder (11-4) have been its biggest rival. This weekend marks the fifth-straight championship featuring these two teams.
"They're definitely the two best teams in the league," said Lou Orazio, the league's founder and chief operating officer. "The Aces, they're a terrific fielding team and the Thunder have good starting pitching."
The game was a pitching duel through five innings as the score was tied at two. Dan Corbett led off for the Aces in the sixth inning and reached base after a dropped third strike. An error at third allowed Travis Lanski to reach and Corey Swistak loaded the bases with a single.
Peter Greenbush, owning the league's second-best batting average at .538, was jammed on a pitch with the bases loaded and no outs. He pushed the ball into short-right field and it found open real estate, allowing Corbett to score and provide the game-deciding run. Pat Ryan and Matt Larabee followed with singles, adding two insurance runs in the frame.
The Thunder had two runners reach in the bottom of the sixth, but Cory Hillard guided the Aces home on the hill. Hillard earned his 27th-career win after allowing just three hits in five innings of relief work.
"It is such an advantage," Hillard said of winning the first game of a series. "It is always competitive between these two teams.
"You never know what you're going to get with the Thunder — they can easily come out here and just destroy the ball."
Berkshire entered the day with a team batting average of .363, the league's second-best mark, behind Adams and its .383 average.
Swistak, who is batting .472 on the year, started the game with a single. Greenbush, with an average of .538, followed with another single. With two on, the Aces scored the game's first run after Ryan knocked his fourth double of the year.
Berkshire tagged Adams for two runs in the bottom of the first. DJ Clark knocked a single with one out and shortstop Jesus Lay, sporting a league-best average of .553, added a single of his own.
Two runs scored on passed balls as the Thunder took the lead. However, the Adams pitching staff silenced the Thunder over the next six innings.
"We all come out here to win," Hillard said. "These guys put in 110 percent every game, it doesn't matter who our opponent is."
Greenbush started the game for Adams and allowed two hits in two innings of work. Meanwhile, Hillard improved to 6-0 on the year after tossing the game's final five innings.
On the bump for the Thunder was Seamus Morrison, who leads the league with nine wins, 52 innings pitched and 52 strikeouts. Berkshire's ace had been the table-setter throughout the regular season, pitching four innings in 11 of his 15 appearances.
Pitchers who go more than four innings can't pitch in the following game per BABL rules. Saturday marked the first time Morrison went more than four innings in a game this season, but it came as no surprise to Hillard.
"[Morrison] is a great pitcher," Hillard said. "Come big games, he is always there."
Not only did the Aces pick up a win against Berkshire's No. 1, but Morrison can't pitch in Sunday morning's game. If the series goes to a rubber match, which would take place Sunday afternoon, Morrison would be eligible to pitch.
Jake Barbarotta, 17 innings pitched, and Paul McBride, 15 innings pitched, are the only other pitchers to toss double-digit innings for the Thunder this season.
The Aces can seal the series with a win at Hoosac Valley High School on Sunday morning. First pitch is slated for 10 a.m.
"They're a good team and we're a good team — you can't ask for more than that," Hillard said. "For us to beat them — it is the icing on the cake."