Don Del Negro has done a lot in his 29 years as the head athletic trainer for the NHL's Boston Bruins. What happened Thursday night, however, is something that he will rank up there with hoisting the Stanley Cup.
"Those memories will last 100 years, what they did," he said. "That was incredible. I never thought they would bring me out to center ice and do that.
"I don't even know how to put into words how that made me feel."
After the Bruins beat Buffalo 5-0 on Thursday night in TD Garden, the players brought Del Negro out to center ice to help celebrate his decision to retire at the end of the season.
In the immediate aftermath of the win in the regular-season home finale, every member of the Bruins went to the edge of the bench and gave the North Adams native a bear hug.
"After that, Bergy [captain Patrice Bergeron] said come on, we're going out to center ice. I went out to center ice and took a big picture," Del Negro said. "Coming off the ice, they all stood at the door of the bench and gave me a stick check. They all had their sticks up in the air, and I had to walk through the sticks."
Del Negro was hired by the Bruins in 1993. He moved east after spending five seasons as the Director of Sports Medicine at Williams College.
The Bruins and Del Negro finished up their regular season Friday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs. Next up was a first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs that began Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Some special, special stuff. 👏 pic.twitter.com/0d11zkTRYc— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2022
For Del Negro, while it might not be easy to believe that when the last puck is put away, his career with the Bruins will end, he said that it's harder to believe that after 29 years and more than 2,000 games since he ventured from Berkshire County, he would still be wearing black and gold.
"Absolutely not," he said in a phone interview with The Eagle. "I was hoping, I remember talking to my wife [Claire], saying if we can do 5 to 10 years there, that would be awesome and move on from there. Hockey's a great sport. I'm going to miss the game a little bit. I'm going to miss the people a lot. The people that I'm surrounded with are just incredible — players, coaches, obviously the trainers and equipment managers I work with. Hockey is a great sport and there are great people to work with. It's a big family."
Praise for Del Negro came from players, coaches and the Boston front office. Several current and former Bruins spoke on a video the team posted to honor him.
29 seasons.Over 2,000 games.And countless memories.Thank you, Don DelNegro, for everything and best of luck in retirement! pic.twitter.com/7moRq3B4l0— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 28, 2022
"I'm so glad I got to be a part of it for eight years," former Bruin and current Calgary Flame Milan Lucic said. "Thank you for all the memories. Thank you for all the laughs we shared in the dressing room."
Bruins team president Cam Neely was equally effusive in his praise and his thanks.
"Just wanted to congratulate you on a phenomenal career. Almost three decades, 29 years and 2,000 games," Neely said in the video. "You worked on me and you're working on our players today. Kudos."
The decision to retire was not one made hastily. It is something that Del Negro and his wife have been contemplating.
"Twenty-nine years is a long time. COVID certainly had a lot to do with it, all the increased job responsibilities that came along with the last two years — pulling off what we did in the bubble and the shortened half-season, and the increased work load was a lot," the 59-year old Del Negro said. "Just getting older. It's time to think about the second part of your life, moving on and making sure I'm ready to enjoy that."
Rolling into retirement.#NHLBruins head athletic trainer Don DelNegro, who will retire at season's end after 29 years with the club, received a special surprise gift from the organization and players this morning. pic.twitter.com/hH61VsmWx0— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 28, 2022
Del Negro described it as a 24-hour a day, seven-day a week job and one that has grown from the time he first started with the Bruins.
"We can't turn our phones off. We're available all the time," he said. "Even when we're not working, we have to be accessible for any of the team needs or any of the player needs. Even if I'm not with them, I still have to make things happen via phone calls."
Thursday ended up being quite the surprise day, and not just when Del Negro took to center ice with the Bruins. During the afternoon, the team presented him with a four-seat, electric golf cart that will eventually be shipped to his offseason home in Lake Placid, N.Y.
"I was hoping to get a handshake and a box of cigars. When they did all that, it was mind blowing," Del Negro said. "They kept it such a secret. I had no idea any of what was going on. My wife surprised me, bringing 18 of my family members from all over. That was a huge surprise when they showed up in the middle of the afternoon. I didn't know they were coming. Everything was a surprise."
The Bruins trainer said he was going to help the equipment guys, who told him they needed some aid in getting boxes out of a truck. He hopped, as one can see in the video posted by the Bruins, onto a cart that would help bring the boxes up from the garage, getting on the cart because the elevator was a little bit crowded.
"We came through the doors and I was standing there, all by accident. They didn't ask me to get on there," he said. "I just literally jumped up there to get out of the way of other people. It worked out pretty good for them, embarrassing for me."
Del Negro has done a lot of things in his career. He was the trainer for the United States Luge and Bobsled team during the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, and was the trainer for the U.S. men's hockey team in Turin, Italy in 2008. There, he worked with head coach Peter Laviolette — both of them Westfield State graduates and members of the Westfield State Athletics Hall of Fame.
In addition, Del Negro worked with the US team in the World Hockey championships in 2000, 2005 and 2007.
The memories could fit a couple of books. But nothing will surpass 2011, when Del Negro got his name on the Stanley Cup when the Bruins won the title, something he is optimistic the B's can accomplish again in 2022.
"The Cup is always what you're working for," he said. "It's sports, so winning the last game of the season is what you want to do. There's nothing bigger than winning the Cup."
With daughter Renee having graduated from college and she has what her father described as a good job, Don and Claire Del Negro will spend a bit more time in Lake Placid, along with making the two-hour trip to Berkshire County. With the electric golf cart, Del Negro said he'll be playing a lot more golf. He is also looking forward to possibly being in Williamstown this fall to attend his first Williams-Amherst football game in nearly three decades.
"The plan right now is to take a good year off and go up to Lake Placid, relax and decompress. Right now, I don't have any plans to work. I'm guessing after a year off, I might find the need to do something," he said. "I don't know what it's going to be. I don't think it's going to be athletic training. I think I'll find something simple where I can control my destiny and time and work as hard as I want or as little as I want."