Jennifer Bell just wanted to live a healthier lifestyle and get in shape.
"In my mid-40s I decided I wanted to try and get into a healthier lifestyle and get fitter. I started out by just walking this loop in my neighborhood a few miles long," Bell said. "My husband, Peter, used to comment that I would walk so fast, I might as well just run. I had never run in my entire life. So I started out by just running from one telephone pole to the next, and then I worked up to two telephone poles and then a walk break. It just slowly increased until I got a little more confident."
Over 100 total marathons, four of the six Marathon Majors and a marathon in each of the 50 United States later, she's left telephone poles in the dust.
Bell, who taught for many years at Craneville Elementary in Dalton and is now the special education coordinator for Central Berkshire Regional School District, spends her weekends a little differently than most. Since her first marathon in 2013, she's fallen in deep love with the challenge of running 26.2 miles and dedicated a large part of the last decade to that feat.
"I ran Baystate [in Lowell, Mass.] in 2013. I was disappointed because I finished a little bit over my goal time," Bell said of her first try. "The second marathon I did was in Rhode Island and I improved by about 15 minutes or so and hit the qualifying time for Boston.
"I was so excited, and I just got hooked into marathon running. At first it was just the one, then my second year was two or three. Then it just escalated from there. Last year I ran 28 marathons in 10 months. I just really enjoyed it. When I turned 50, I set a big goal for myself, that I'd run a marathon a month. After that, it kept going."
In November, Bell completed her travel running goal of 50 marathons in 50 states, and did so back in her hometown in California, with her daughter cheering her on.
"I wasn't really sure where I would finish the 50 state journey, but then it came up that there was a race back where I was born and my daughter lives in California so she was able to come and be with me for my final state, so that was great," Bell beamed.
Along the way, Bell has crisscrossed the country. She ran the Bay of Fundy Marathon in Lubeck on the northeastern shore of Maine on June 25, 2017 and in Anchorage, Alaska on Aug. 19, 2018. She's done some big ones, like Chicago and New York City in back-to-back months in 2016, and also ran the beach in Rehoboth, Delaware on Dec. 8, 2018 and chased Jefferson Davis in Georgia earlier that year in May.
There have been some tremendous views, too. Bell was in Kulia, Hawaii in January of 2020 and traversed the Hoover Dam in December of 2017. The one that stands out, though, is St. George, Utah.
"I loved the Saint George. It's a beautiful area and I'm really lucky to run with the Hylands Team, and the majority of that team was out there and it was so much fun meeting up with them and working together to reach our goals," said Bell, who is an ambassador for Hylands, a homeopathic company based in Los Angeles. Bell swears by their Muscle Therapy gel and Bioplasma Sport Cell Salts as her recovery secrets, along with a healthy dose of yoga and cycling.
Bell first joined Hylands in 2018 with the teacher's team for the Boston Marathon, and ran REVEL Big Bear in California with them as well. It was at the St. George Marathon where she hit her personal best time of 3 hours, 30 minutes, 49 seconds.
"A couple of years into marathon running, I had never even really heard of that idea. But while running a bunch of them around Massachusetts and New England, I heard from a lot of other runners and coaches about trying to do one in all 50 states," Bell said. "It was a big goal, but one I was interested in trying to accomplish. I've been really lucky in that I've been able to go to a lot of places."
Bell has run marathons in the Bahamas, Germany and Canada. She's also still working on achieving the full Majors. In the marathoning world, those six big ones are Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York City. She's still working on London and Tokyo, but in the meantime was able to stick another feather in her cap a few months ago.
She said her second big goal was to hit triple digits, which she achieved with her 100th marathon on New Year's Eve in Ocala, Fla.
Up next is a trip to Hopkinton on Patriot's Day, where Bell is set to begin her sixth Boston Marathon. Including the COVID-19 virtual version, she's only missed it in 2017 due to an injury.
"Boston is a great one because there's just so many people and groups that you get to meet. It's a fun one to go to," she said. "New York can be pretty busy with spectators, but nothing tops Boston."
After 100 — 102 to be exact — marathons, the majority have somewhat blended together, making it difficult for Bell to pick out superlatives. Instead, Bell craves the next one and the next challenge that will come with it.
"I think they're all difficult at some point. When you run long enough, there's always challenges that are going to come along and you need to figure out ways to work through them," she said. "Some races it's the weather that can be challenging, or it's the course, or maybe if your body isn't feeling in the best shape. I think the thing I like best about a marathon is that there is always that challenge, and it's just finding it within yourself to overcome those challenges.
"There's nobody out there. It's just you against yourself, trying to do the best that you can. How hard you're willing to work to get to your goals."
Another challenge that arose was the COVID-19 pandemic, which essentially halted all travel and any sort of large gathering like a marathon for several months. Bell said she had hoped to hit the 50 in 50 a year earlier, but the spreadsheet she's kept track of does illustrate that gap. On March 1, 2020, Bell was in Little Rock, Arkansas for a marathon. Two weeks later, just when she'd normally be gearing up for another, the world stopped moving for a bit. Her next logged marathon for the challenge was Oct. 31, the Day of the Dead Marathon in Las Crues, New Mexico. Two weeks later, she was in Rochelle Park, New Jersey for another.
"It was hard. I was really into traveling and doing a lot of marathoning, and then all of a sudden, there were no marathons to find. They all pretty much went virtual," she said. "I wasn't super interested in that, so I wound up trying to do a lot more personal challenges, trying to do certain distances in faster times, a lot of running on my own.
"We're really lucky in the Berkshires, the bike path is a great, quiet and beautiful place to run. And we also have a lot of trails in the woods. During COVID I did a lot of that on my own, and got in a lot of cycling and kayaking."
So, you probably still did see her around the Berkshires, jogging to the next telephone pole in her Hylands singlet and staple INKNBURN running skirt.
Bell has credited her support system locally and afar with the Hylands Team. Her son lives near Boston and has been along that route to cheer for her. She was also able to run her daughter's first half marathon with her out in San Francisco.
"I feel really lucky to have a great support system of people who cheer me on and encourage me to strive to reach my goals," said Bell. "Although my husband Peter doesn’t run with me, he is my biggest supporter."
Since COVID hit, she's logged a lot more solitary miles, but is looking forward to being able to rejoin some local groups like the Berkshire Ultra Running Community for Service (BURCS) and the Western MA Runners.
And with that, one telephone pole became two. Two poles became 26.2 miles, and one marathon became 100... and counting.