After a two year hiatus, the Berkshire Health 5K returns on Independence Day

Kevin Thompson of Pittsfield runs in the Independence Day 5K before the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade.

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN

THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

After two years of absence, the Berkshire Health Systems Independence Day 5K run is back in Pittsfield. COVID-19 prevented the three-decade-plus event from happening in 2020 and 2021. But in 2022, the event will take place for the 35th year.

Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin. 

Sports Reporter

Jesse Kolodkin is a Berkshire Eagle sports reporter. He worked in the same position at The Bradford Era in western Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in broadcast journalism. He is an avid New York Giants fan.

