After a two year hiatus, the Berkshire Health 5K returns on Independence Day

After two years of absence, the Berkshire Health Systems Independence Day 5K run is back in Pittsfield. COVID-19 prevented the three-decade-plus event from happening in 2020 and 2021. But in 2022, the event will take place for the 35th year.
Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.
