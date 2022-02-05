PITTSFIELD — The time of 10 a.m. seems to be an ungodly hour to start a high school basketball game.
"Definitely," Taconic's Ahliya Phillips said with a laugh. "It was definitely difficult getting up this morning."
The alarm might have gone off early, but the Taconic girls basketball team was wide awake and ready to go. The Green and Gold jumped out to an eight point lead after one quarter and never allowed visiting West Springfield to get much closer. Taconic's 69-49 win was their second straight victory and avenged a 32-22 loss back on Jan. 18.
"Honestly, I think we came out pretty good," said Phillips. "We played this team before and the last time we played them it was pretty ugly. We only scored 22 points as a team. We kind of knew we had to come out and do what we had to do, regardless of the time."
Phillips had an outstanding day for Taconic. She had a game-high 25 points, and was one of three Taconic players to have a game-best six rebounds. She also had four assists and four steals.
69-49 final in the opener. Taconic over West Springfield— Howard Herman (@howardherman) February 5, 2022
Maddie Winn had 15 points and she had four steals. It was four straight points by Winn in the first quarter that put Taconic ahead for keeps.
The score was tied 2-2 when Winn was fouled in the act of shooting and made the second of two free throws to break the tie. West Springfield's Kylie McKenzie missed at the Terriers' offensive end, Brenna McNeice rebounded and eventually found Winn open for a 3-point shot. That made it 6-2, and the Terriers never caught up.
"I just thought we moved the ball well. We obviously finished and put the ball in the hoop," Taconic coach Matt Mickle said, when asked to compare this game to the loss in West Springfield. "Our defense caused some problems for them. I thought offensively, we were able to get the ball in the middle of the floor, and was kind of able to distribute it. I thought Maddie shot the ball really well. That always helps, when you get a big for you come up and make some outside shots."
Mickle mentioned defense and the Green and Gold forced 24 turnovers by the Terriers. Taconic had 18 steals in the game. Alex Hudson had six steals, Phillips and Winn each had four thefts. The Green and Gold had 12 of their 69 points off of turnovers.
Taconic built a 13-point lead in the first half when it went up 29-16 on a triple by Winn with 56 seconds left. Shannon Kosior, who had 16 points to pace West Springfield, was fouled by McNeice with 13.3 seconds left, and Kosior made one of two foul shots. Her chance for a 3-point play was foiled when Phillips stole the ball from here. Taconic could not get a shot off, and the half ended 29-17.
Twelve points is a pretty comfortable lead, and when Phillips hit a 3-pointer of her own to open the third quarter, it was 32-17, and it appeared the game might be over quickly. Not if the Terriers had anything to say about it.
Lauren Cauley hit back-to-back, 3-ooint shots and when Madi King made two free throws after being fouled in the act of shooting by Phillips, it was 32-25. On Taconic's next possession, Hudson turned the ball over. Mickle had seen enough and called time out.
Matt Mickle has seen enough. Calls time as West Springfield opens with an 8-2 run.— Howard Herman (@howardherman) February 5, 2022
"He basically just told us told us that this is what he was telling us not to do at halftime. We can't let up," said Phillips. "We had that lead and we have to keep that lead and keep playing with the same intensity. Once he called us in, we knew this is what we had to do and that's what we did."
Taconic got a turnover and on the third crack at the basket on the next possession, Hudson found Phillips for a trey. Phillips got a steal and returned the favor as Hudson hit a hoop from the right elbow. What was an uncomfortable lead once again became a double-digit margin and West Side coach Jill Shaw called a time out of her own.
Taconic still scored the next four points, to go up 41-25, and all that was really left over was the final arithmetic.
The Green and Gold led by as many as 19 and West Springfield never got closer than 15 the rest of the way.
"They came out at the half with more energy than we did," Mickle said. "We did a good job of weathering that storm. We called time out and regrouped, and acknowledged they came out with more energy. You expect that, when you're up at the half, for the other team to come out and give it their best shot for the first few minutes."
It's going to be another busy week for Taconic, who host Northampton on Tuesday and then hit the road at Holyoke on Thursday and Springfield Central Friday.
———