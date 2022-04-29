PITTSFIELD — Mia Alfonso and the Generals tormented the Thunder for six innings at their home under the dome on Friday.
Alfonso launched two home runs over the fence in left field and amassed eight RBI as Pittsfield steamrolled Taconic 18-4.
“Coming into this game we knew we had to keep the energy up,” Alfonso said. “We’ve been more confident because the last two games we’ve been run-ruling teams and we knew Taconic is a good team. Everyone hit through the lineup.”
Pittsfield (5-4) led 3-2 after three innings of action before Molly Sherman, who was 2 for 2 and reached base in all four of her appearances at the plate, singled to start the bottom of the fourth.
The single sparked a six-run Pittsfield rally as Sophia Santos, who was 1 for 2 with four runs scored, knocked home Sherman with a single that split the left side of Taconic’s infield.
Jordynn Bazinet scored another run with a sacrifice fly and Alfonso knocked her second single of the game to score another run. Mia Arpante and Natalie Arnhold kept the train moving with RBI singles as Pittsfield put six runs up in the fourth inning.
“[Coach Jim Clary] changed the lineup a little bit and I think that helped us,” Alfonso said. “Our energy was big because sometimes we get down... but we were up from the start.”
The offense, specifically Alfonso, went back to work in the fifth, launching her first of two three-run shots on the day. She ended the game via the run rule with her second trip around the bases, which also scored three runs. By the time the dust settled, Alfonso closed the day with a 4 for 5 performance at the plate.
Each time, Alfonso was greeted at home plate by a herd of Generals.
“Just knowing that they’re up, it gets everyone pumped,” Alfonso said of what is going through her head as she makes her way around third and heads toward home.
The Generals deemed Amanda Pou the Starburst player of the game, not for her 2 for 4 day batting leadoff, but for going the distance in the circle while allowing just four runs and striking out six.
The game looked to be headed in a different direction early in the action as Taconic’s No. 3 hitter Leena Schettini launched a solo shot in the top of the first inning. Laynie Burke tripled for the Thunder, while Anna Bongini and Brenna McNeice each knocked RBI singles.
All nine of Pittsfield’s starters earned hits in the outing, while Paxton Ebling and Ava Brazeau, who came into the game in relief, reached base in their sole at-bats and also eventually scored.
A three-game winning streak pushes the Generals above .500 and they’ll look to keep it that way with a home game against West Springfield on Monday. Taconic (3-5) will look to get back on track on Wednesday with a trip to Mount Greylock. The Mounties and Thunder met on April 25, a 16-12 win for Greylock.
Taconic 101 011 — 4 7 2
Pittsfield 120 636 — 18 14 0
Paronto (3 2/3), Goddard (2) and Donovan. Pou and Alfonso. W — Pou. L — Paronto. 2B — P 1 (Johansen). 3B — T 1 (Burke); P 1 (Creamer). HR — T 1 (Schettini); P 2 (Alfonso 2).