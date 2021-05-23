The Berkshire County coaches voted last week on All-Berkshire teams for the 2021 Fall II season.

Leading the selections was unbeaten Pittsfield High, with 10 players chosen. That includes All-Berkshire quarterback Patrick Rindfuss, a junior, along with senior running backs Emmanuel Nda and Anthony Johnson. The Generals also had seniors Connor Hayford chosen as an All-Berkshire linebacker, and Sincere Moorer as a defensive back.

Wahconah and Lee had six selections each, with the Wildcats landing five seniors nods. Averin Paradise was chosen as the starting tight end, alongside classmate Luke Patella in one of thre three wide receiver spots. The bulk of Lee's selections came on the defensive side of the ball. Dylan Tyer was among four lineman chosen, while Gabe Kelley earned the nod at linebacker and Jimmy Purcell at defensive back. 

Wahconah will return four All-Berkshire earners, but the Warriors do graduate a pair of All-Berkshire defenders in linebacker Zach Archambault and defensive back Jon Render, both of whom carried the ball often on offense as well.

Of Taconic's five selections, three are members of the graduating class. Cedric Hudson was one of four All-Berkshire defensive backs on the starting unit, while Nick Hall and Martin London earned utility nods.

Hoosac Valley's two selections were led by senior Logan Leja, an All-Berkshire offensive lineman.

Monument Mountain earned two first-team selections, while Drury landed three honorable mention nods including one for senior Alan Marceau. Mount Greylock placed seniors Seth Schultheis and Will McDonough on the honorable mention list.

All-Berkshire

Offense

QB — Patrick Rindfuss, Pittsfield
RB — Emmanuel Nda, Pittsfield
RB — Jonah Smith, Wahconah
RB — Anthony Johnson, Pittsfield
TE — Averin Paradise, Lee
WR — Luke Patella, Lee
WR — Sean Harrigan, Taconic 
WR — Bryson Jezewski, Pittsfield
OL — Kieran Coscia, Pittsfield
OL — Collin Wellman, Pittsfield
OL — Elliot Winston, Lee
OL — Logan Leja, Hoosac Valley
OL — David Striebel, Wahconah
Utility — Reece Mullen, Monument
Utility — Quinn Gallagher, Wahconah
Utility — Ty Jordan, Wahconah

Defense

DL — Jayshawn Warren, Pittsfield
DL — Edgar Vergara, Pittsfield
DL — Frank Boua, Taconic
DL — Dylan Tyer, Lee
LB — Zach Archambault, Wahconah
LB — Connor Hayford, Pittsfield
LB — Gabe Kelley, Lee
LB — Michael Charles, Pittsfield
DB — Jon Render, Wahconah
DB — Jimmy Purcell, Lee
DB — Sincere Moorer, Pittsfield
DB — Cedric Hudson, Taconic
Utility — Arthur Labrie, Monument
Utility — Nick Hall, Taconic
Utility — Carson Meczywor, Hoosac Valley
Utility  — Martin London, Taconic

Honorable Mention

Seth Schultheis, Mount Greylock
Will McDonough, Mount Greylock
Alan Marceau, Drury
Tim Brazeau, Drury
Jayshawn Moore, Drury