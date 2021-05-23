The Berkshire County coaches voted last week on All-Berkshire teams for the 2021 Fall II season.
Leading the selections was unbeaten Pittsfield High, with 10 players chosen. That includes All-Berkshire quarterback Patrick Rindfuss, a junior, along with senior running backs Emmanuel Nda and Anthony Johnson. The Generals also had seniors Connor Hayford chosen as an All-Berkshire linebacker, and Sincere Moorer as a defensive back.
Wahconah and Lee had six selections each, with the Wildcats landing five seniors nods. Averin Paradise was chosen as the starting tight end, alongside classmate Luke Patella in one of thre three wide receiver spots. The bulk of Lee's selections came on the defensive side of the ball. Dylan Tyer was among four lineman chosen, while Gabe Kelley earned the nod at linebacker and Jimmy Purcell at defensive back.
Wahconah will return four All-Berkshire earners, but the Warriors do graduate a pair of All-Berkshire defenders in linebacker Zach Archambault and defensive back Jon Render, both of whom carried the ball often on offense as well.
Of Taconic's five selections, three are members of the graduating class. Cedric Hudson was one of four All-Berkshire defensive backs on the starting unit, while Nick Hall and Martin London earned utility nods.
Hoosac Valley's two selections were led by senior Logan Leja, an All-Berkshire offensive lineman.
Monument Mountain earned two first-team selections, while Drury landed three honorable mention nods including one for senior Alan Marceau. Mount Greylock placed seniors Seth Schultheis and Will McDonough on the honorable mention list.