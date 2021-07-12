Hannah Bowlby Hannah Bowlby was voted most valuable player for the spring season after leading Wahconah to a Berkshire County championship.

The coaches of Berkshire County have released the 2021 girls lacrosse All-Berkshire teams.

County champion Wahconah had five players, and Central/Western Massachusetts Division II finalist Mount Greylock had seven named to the first team. One of those Warriors was league MVP Hannah Bowlby.

Bowlby was a consistent threat to score at the head of Wahconah's attack but made her presence felt at both ends as part of a veteran midfield corps. The senior cleared 40 goals in the abbreviated spring season and notched 10 over a pair of playoff games. During the postseason opener, Bowlby scored seven times and crossed the 100-point plateau in the process. She had a nose for the goal and an attacking mindset that provided Wahconah its edge on the way to winning the league championship. In three games against rival Mount Greylock, Bowlby tallied 13 points as the Warriors went 2-1.

Joining Bowlby on the All-Berkshire First Team were teammates Jilly Cote and Chloe Accardi in the midfield, defender Catie Ronayne and goalkeeper Sydney Smith. Cote scored her 100th career goal during the season and wrapped her career with 150 points. Accardi offered coach Kathy Budaj another crafty and confident midfielder who could find the back of the net just as often. Ronayne and Smith anchored a defense that allowed one goal or fewer six time and ended the regular season on a run of eight goals allowed over four games.

Mount Greylock was led by senior attackers Carolyn Jones and Emma Stevens. Jones scored her 200th career goal during a sectional semifinal win over Granby. She finished her career with 246 points, third-most in program history, despite missing her junior season due to the pandemic. Stevens was another program stalwart with range all over the field and a excellent transition handle.

In the midfield, Ainsley Abel and Sarah Polumbo were key contributors to a Greylock team that reached its third straight sectional final. Abel scored two of the team's three goals in the title game, while Polumbo netted four in the semifinals. Defensively, the Mounties were anchored by Delaney Babcock and Mackenzie Sheehy, along with the sterling debut season for goalie Christy Rech. Babcock has long been one of the most fearsome defenders in Western Mass., and often marked the opposition's top scorer. Sheehy's speed and stick-handling made her a transition phenom for coach Steve Jones.

Rounding out the First Team selections were young Hoosac Valley attackers Lauren Davis and Ashlyn Lesure, Hurricanes midfielder Karyssa Charon and defender Emma Meczywor. Lee's Carly McElroy was a First Team selection on defense.

The second team featured Wahconah's Kaeli Talora, Pittsfield's Ashley Armstrong, Lee's Molly Macchi and Greylock's Zoe Armet at attack. At midfield for the Second Team was Pittsfield's Leighanna Williamson and Sydney Hover, along with Lee's Brianna Kelly and Abbey Boyd. On defense, Hoosac Valley's Mallory Mazzeo and Maryn Cappiello, Pittsfield's Alyssa Potvin and Savannah Gervais, and Wahconah's Claire Naef were named Second Team.

The Second Team All-Berkshire goalie is Hoosac's Emily Godfrey.