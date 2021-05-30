Berkshire North

The Fall II spring edition of Berkshire County soccer came to a close at the end of April and local coaches have chosen the All-Berkshire team.

Leading the way on the first team with nine selections on the first team is Wahconah, the Fall II Berkshire North Champions.

The Warriors, with a record of 11-0-1, featured seniors Chloe Accardi and Maria Gamberoni as first-team midfielders. Accardi, along with Mount Greylock's Clara McWeeny, received the honors as co-Most Valuable Players. Accardi was in the middle of a stacked roster that didn't allow more than one goal in a match all season.

Forwards Sadie Anderson, Hannah Bowlby, Nicole Mazzeo and Noelle Furlong all received the nod after Wahconah averaged nearly four goals a game. On the back end, defenders Jilly Cote, Maggie Mazzeo and Julia Trager all made the the first team team as Wahconah suffocated each and every offense it played.

McWeeny and the Mounties won six of their last eight regular season games, riding lightning into the playoffs and making an appearance in the Berkshire North championship match after defeating Pittsfield in a tight 2-1 battle in the semifinals.

Mount Greylock scored at least eight goals on four separate occasions and forward Elizabeth Dupras was selected to the first team. Defensively, keeper Delaney Babcock and defender MacKenzie Sheehy also made the team.

Pittsfield featured four selections, forward Emery Sime, midfielder Sadie Tierney, defender Jamie Duquette and keeper Lexi Swanson.

The Millionaires went on a tear this spring and it started with a 2-1 win at Monument Mountain. Lenox won six-straight games to end the regular season and forward Solia Hernon-Schmid, midfielder Ari Roberts and defender Molly Knight each represent the Millionaires on the Berkshire North first team.

Senior midfielder Meghan Kinne and junior Olivia Ruggiero are the two Spartans on the team.

———

First Team

Forwards — Sadie Anderson, Wahconah; Hannah Bowlby, Wahconah; Elizabeth Dupras, Mount Greylock; Noelle Furlong, Wahconah; Solia Hernon-Schmid, Lenox; Nicole Mazzeo, Wahconah; Emery Sime, Pittsfield.

Midfielders — Chloe Accardi, Wahconah; Maria Gamberoni, Wahconah; Meghan Kinne, Monument Mountain; Clara McWeeny, Mount Greylock; Ari Roberts, Lenox; Sadie Tierney, Pittsfield.

Defenders — Jilly Cote, Wahconah; Jamie Duquette, Pittsfield; Molly Knight, Lenox; Maggie Mazzeo, Wahconah; Olivia Ruggiero, Monument Mountain, MacKenzie Sheehy, Mount Greylock; Julia Trager, Wahconah.

Goalkeepers — Delaney Babcock, Mount Greylock; Lexi Swanson, Pittsfield.

Second Team

Forward — Abby Kinne, Monument Mountain.

Midfielders — Randi Duquette, Pittsfield; Morgan Marauszwski, Wahconah; Catie Ronayne, Wahconah; Jane Skavlem, Mount Greylock.

Defenders — Dakota Grosz, Pittsfield; Hannah Lagonia, Lenox; Emma Newberry, Mount Greylock; Marcella Tenuto, Monument Mountain.

Goalkeeper — Ella Hall, Lenox.

Berkshire South

Berkshire South MVP Kayla McGrath and the Drury Blue Devils get one last chance to celebrate the 2021 Berkshire South championship team. McGrath scored five of Drury's seven goals in the playoffs as the Blue Devils earned the title of champions.

The Blue Devils crawled into the playoffs, losing three-straight games before the tournament, but flipped a switch and outscored opponents 7-2 on their way to the throne.

Midfielder Elli Miles, defenders Sam Kogut and Caroline Cellana, along with keeper Mackenzie Dobbert join McGrath as Blue Devils on the first team.

The Hurricanes booked a spot in the championship match after a tight 1-0 win over the Eagles in the semis. Forward Sydni Jamros, midfielder Annie Canales and defender Lilly Boudreau round out the first-team athletes representing Hoosac Valley.

Mount Everett's Hudah Ngoy Nkulu and Makenzie Ullrich each made the Berkshire South roster.

The trio of forward Lena Simone and midfielders Caroline Maloney and Emma Puleri represent the Wildcats, who made an appearance in the Berkshire South semifinals.

Taconic also featured three first-team honorees in seniors Jocelyn Cote and Ashley Armstrong, along with sophomore forward Tiffin Martin.

———

First Team

Forwards — Sydni Jamros, Hoosac Valley; Kayla McGrath, Drury; Tiffin Martin, Taconic; Lena Simone, Lee.

Midfielders — Hudah Ngoy Nkulu, Mount Everett; Annie Canales, Hoosac Valley; Elli Miles, Drury; Jocelyn Cote, Taconic; Caroline Maloney, Lee; Emma Puleri, Lee.

Defenders — Makenzie Ullrich, Mount Everett; Lilly Boudreau, Hoosac Valley; Sam Kogut, Drury; Caroline Cellana, Drury; Ashley Armstrong, Taconic.

Goalkeeper — Mackenzie Dobbert, Drury.

Second Team

Forwards — None.

Midfielders — Alyssa Russell, Drury; Samantha Loholdt, Hoosac Valley; Kyleigh Pannesco, Taconic.

Defenders — Madeline Nesbit, Drury; Abigail Hugger, Hoosac Valley; Carly McElroy, Lee; Hannah Simmons, Lee; Emma Nardi, Mount Everett; Evonne Barnett, Taconic.

Goalkeeper — Emma Goewey, Mount Everett.