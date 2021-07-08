The Berkshire County softball coaches recently voted on All-Berkshire teams for the 2021 spring season.

Three Generals, Mounties, Hurricanes and Warriors made the All-Berkshire team, with Wahconah pitcher Avery Vale-Cruz earning the title of Most Valuable Player.

A perfect game, no hitter and an 18-strikeout performance featuring three extra-base hits at the plate were just three of Vale-Cruz's highlights as Wahconah finished the year with a 13-2 record.

The Warriors earned the third seed in the Western Massachusetts Division II tournament after finishing the regular season on a 12-game winning streak. Wahconah topped No. 14 Belchertown 12-0 in the first round and came up just short in the quarterfinals, falling 2-1 Greenfield. The Green Wave went on to fall to Hampshire in the D-II championship game.

Cleanup hitter Kaylee O'Bryan and leadoff hitter Morgan Marauszwski joined Vale-Cruz on the All-Berkshire team. O'Bryan pitched at times for Wahconah, but was an anchor for the defense at first base. Marauszwski, who held down second base, set the tone for a Warrior offense that loved to be aggressive on the base paths.

The Warriors were represented on the All-North team by Julia Trager, Emma Belcher and Kaitlyn Olds.

Pittsfield reached the Western Mass. D-I title game, falling 14-10 to Westfield and finishing the year with a record of 10-5.

A pair of heavy-hitting Mia's earned All-Berkshire spots in catcher Mia Alfonso and outfielder Mia Potash. Pittsfield scored at least eight runs in five-straight games to end the season. Potash and Alfonso are in the heart of the lineup with their ability to hit for both power and average.

Lexi Sondrini, Pittsfield's third All-Berkshire selection, was Commander-in-Chief of the General defense with her range in center field. Offensively, Sondrini's ability to reach base forced opposing pitchers to face the gauntlet of strong hitters throughout the lineup. First baseman Alyssa Mercier earned a nod on the All-North team.

The Mounties were the other team to reach a sectional title game. No. 6 Mount Greylock flipped the D-III bracket on its head, upending the second and third seeds before falling to top-seeded Turners Falls in the final.

Williamstown's team featured an All-Berkshire left side of the infield in Jordyn Codding and Emma Newberry. Codding, the team's only senior, piloted one of the more demanding defensive positions at shortstop while giving her team plenty of opportunities to score runs, consistently reaching base at the top of the batting order.

With the table set, Newberry's big bat was a threat to scoreboards everywhere as Mount Greylock refused to leave runners stranded on base. Sophomore Kamryn Sweet made the All-Berkshire team by keeping the Mounties in every game with her accuracy in the circle. Greylock held opponents to five or less runs in 10 of its 17 games on the year, finishing the spring with a 12-5 record.

Catcher Brodi Rosier and infielder A.J. Pelkey were All-North Division selections.

Three Hoosac Valley seniors, dubbed "The Queen and her court" by coach Mike Ameen, made the All-Berkshire team as the Hurricanes closed the year with a 9-7 record. Facing Hoosac Valley meant the challenge of Madi Puppolo in the circle. The hard-throwing senior rarely missed a beat and tossed two no-hitters in 2021.

Puppolo and catcher Rylie Bishop made a great duo when it came to striking out opponents. Additionally, the one-two punch bats third and fourth in the Hurricane order. Hoosac scored seven runs in the first and second rounds of the D-II dance. In order to score runs, batters needed to reach base.

With that in mind, Rylynn Witek didn't earn a spot on the All-Berkshire team solely on her ability to track down each and every ball headed to left as the team's shortstop. Whether it was a single, walk or even hit by pitch, Witek never settled with just one base. The senior's knack to work around the base paths between pitches made her one of the county's biggest threats to score.

The Blue Devils were a youthful bunch in 2021 and featured a strong role model in All-Berkshire outfielder Mackenzie Dobbert. The senior consistently scored runs with her ability to hit for contact, but could also hit for power when Drury needed to apply pressure. Brooke Bishop and Caroline Cellana were named All-South Division selections for the Blue Devils.

The trio of Rylee Paronto, Maddie Donovan and Anna Bongini were All-North selections for Taconic, which entered the D-II tournament as the 10th seed and finished the season with a record of 7-7.

Mount Everett's Mackenzie Ullrich and Emma Goewey earned All-South honors as the Eagles made some noise in the D-III bracket. Finishing the year with a 6-9 record, No. 10 Mount Everett defeated No. 7 Smith Vocational 20-8 before falling to Franklin County Tech in the quarterfinals.

Monument Mountain closed the year with a record of 5-6 and also fell to the Green Wave in the D-III tournament. Pitcher Rhianna Louw and Elee Hull earned spots on the All-South team as leaders for the Spartans.

Katelyn Clark and Kamryn Renata represent the Wildcats on the All-South team. Lee fell to St. Mary's in the first round of the D-III bracket. Clark was primarily in the circle and Renata's presence was often felt offensively, including a four-hit performance against Lenox on May 17.

Rounding out the All-South squad are Hailey Ano and Aliza Munch of the Millionaires. Ano was the Lenox's center fielder and clean-up hitter. Meanwhile, Munch played shortstop and set the tone as the team's leadoff hitter.