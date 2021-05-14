The coaches of Berkshire County volleyball met and voted on All-Berkshire Teams this week, and North Division champion Wahconah grabbed three top spots including MVP.
Senior captain Kaylee O'Bryan was voted most valuable player for the county. Working primarily as a setter, but with a deft touch in the middle of the net as well, O'Bryan had a dominant run through the playoffs to lead her team to the title. She was joined on the All-Berkshire team by fellow senior captain Kassidy Krejmas and breakout Warriors freshman Sasha Fyfe.
Regular season leader Mount Greylock also snared three top spots, with senior Emma Hayward joined by junior Takiera Darrow and eighth grader Charlotte Coody. Lee also had three All-Berkshire nods, all members of the Wildcats' junior class in Kylie Joyce, Lizzy Brown and Rachel Wendling.
Lenox senior setter Maddie Barenski, who notched 1,000 assists this season, received a spot alongside junior hitter Mia Giardina. The Millionaires finished runner-up in the North tournament.
Three other seniors earned All-Berkshire honors. Berkshire South champion Monument Mountain saw Elena Angerman get voted in, along with Taconic power hitter Kacie Chadwell and Pittsfield's Jasmyn Roark-Somersall.
The breakdown for All-Berkshire consisted of seven seniors, five juniors, no sophomores, a freshman and an eighth-grader.
The coaches also voted on All-Division teams.
Wahconah's McKenzie LaBier and Olivia Wehner, Greylock's Maddie MacHaffie, Celina Savage and senior Alyssa Phelps, Lee seniors Erin Brisebois and Katelyn Clark, Pittsfield senior Alexi Sondrini made up the All-North team.
The All-South team was highlighted by Lenox senior Ella Smith and junior Carolina Chassi, Monument Mountain seniors Amber Troiano and Abby Wade, along with junior Brianna Ayala, Taconic seniors Lisi Conroy and Kacie Yerrick, and Mount Everett senior Lizzy Sarnacki.