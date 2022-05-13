WILLIAMSTOWN — The Men’s Allied Golf Championship series opened last weekend with the Allied Fourball at Taconic Golf Club.
For the season-opener, there were three teams deadlocked atop the leaderboard, with four under-par rounds of 67. It was a host duo that won the match of cards to take home first prize. Taconic’s Taylor and Toby Foehl were victorious courtesy of an excellent round and the USGA-recommended tiebreaker which uses the last nine holes. The Foehl tandem carded a 2-under 34 on the back nine of their home course.
Max DiGrigoli of Country Club of Pittsfield and Nate Murphy of Berkshire Hills teammed up for second, while Kevin Quinto and Chad Alibozek, both of CCoP, scored a 67 as well. Both of those teams had 36s on the back-nine, though.
The Foehls were 2-under after three holes, before Taylor birdied the par-four sixth. Toby birdied the 10th hole and Taylor matched hom on 14 to put them 4-under.
Digrigoli and Murphy started with a bogey, but then went on an impressive run to get to 6-under through nine holes.
Quinto and Alibozek also had a string of six birdies in seven holes and here 5-under with three to play.
Three other teams finished with 68s. Matt Scarafoni (CCoP) and David Bond (Taconic), Aaron Nackoul (BHCC) and Josh Shepard (CCoP), and James Ryan (Stockbridge) and Marshall Prokop (Worthington) had to settle behind the top three.
Wahconah Country Club’s Mike Fletcher and Milt Torres took home top net honors with a net score of 61. They bested Tom Cairns (Wahconah) and David Dudek (BHCC) by two strokes. Wahconah’s Jamie Denault and Rich Sawyer finished in third place.
The Allied Tour takes a break now until June 19 when The Links at Worthington will host the annual Father-Son Championship.