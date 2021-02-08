Two Berkshire County alpine skiers are holding the crown for back-to-back weeks.
Lenox's Madison DiGrigoli clocked in at 33.61 seconds on the Bousquet slalom course, topping teammate Gabriella Hall by two seconds, capturing her second-straight first place finished in the girls Berkshire County high school league.
Meanwhile, Andrew King's run of 32.17 was enough for a second-straight win in the boys U19 Bousquet intramural league. This week he was also the fastest boy overall for the first time of the season.
Noah Kirby's 35.20 for Lenox was the best run in the boys Berkshire County high school league. For the girls, Dakota Grosz finished her run in 41.53, winning the second race in the U19 Bousquet intramural league by more than four seconds.
Despite gold and silver performances from DiGrigoli and Hall, Monument Mountain secured the win on the girls side with seven skiers placing inside the top ten. Monument's Bridget Stephen (36.58), Emma Soule (37.57) and Olivia Ruggiero (41.10) joined the Lenox duo inside the top five.
The Spartans finished first (158.25), the Millionaires (1106.08) took second and the Wahconah Warriors (2068.92) earned a third-place finish.
The Warriors locked up a first-place run on the boys side (160.71) followed by Lenox in second (166.10) and Monument in third (168.58).
Wahconah had three skiers finish inside the top-five on the boys side, which included Alex Sternerup (35.27) in second, Dominic Scalise (39.06) in fourth and Fritz Sanders (39.17) in fifth.
All four teams are slated to participate in the season's third race on Feb. 16 back at Bousquet. Keep in mind, spectators aren't allowed on the course due to COVID-19 protocols.
———
High School Boys
Top 5 — 1. Noah Kirby (L) 35.20, 2. Alex Sternerup (W) 35.27, 3. Michael Piretti (L) 38.16, 4. Dominic Scalise (W) 39.06, 5. Fritz Sanders (W) 39.17.
High School Girls
Top 5 — 1. Madison DiGrigoli (L) 33.61, 2. Gabriella Hall (L) 35.70, 3. Bridget Stephen (MM) 36.58, 4. Emma Soule (MM) 37.57, 5. Olivia Ruggiero (MM) 41.10.
U19 Boys
Top 5 — 1. Andrew King 32.17, 2. Kitson Stover 34.84, 3. Donald Tanner 36.06, 4. Shamus Gaherty 38.24, 5. Keeghen Scott 42.23.
U19 Girls
Top 5 — 1. Dakota Grosz 41.53, 2. Bella Penna 45.64, 3. Sasha Grosz 46.06, 4. Grace Ungewitter 47.36, 5. Phoebe Whalen 47.80.