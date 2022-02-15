charlie heimann skis

Pittsfield's Charlie Heimann is the Berkshire County Alpine champion.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — Much was still in doubt when Max DiGrigoli and Charlie Heimann left the starting gate Monday night in a season-ending Giant Slalom race at Bousquet. 

Those two were the second and third boys skiers down the hill they have been battling on all season. 

madison digrigoli skis

Lenox's Madison DiGrigoli is the Berkshire County Alpine champion.

Monday was Heimann's night, though, and that made it Heimann's season. The Pittsfield High skier crossed the finish line in 43.65 seconds, sending DiGrigoli's 44.11 into second place. The Week 6 win pushed Heimann to 98 season points and the Berkshire County championship along them. Heimann won four races after carding back-to-back runner-up finishes to start the season. DiGrigoli won those first two races, and a third in Week 5, but fell to third place in Week 3, dropping him a point behind.

There was plenty of consolation for the Lenox star, though, as not only did his Millionaires grab a team title for the season, but younger sister Madison DiGrigoli completed an outstanding winter with 99 points and an individual crown. Madison DiGrigoli won four races on the season — including Monday in 46.28 — and was runner-up once. Lenox teammate Molly Knight was second with 96 points after winning Weeks 4 and 5.

However, despite those two standing atop the All-Berkshire rankings, it was the Monument Mountain girls who collected a win on Monday and the team title. The Spartans celebrated by packing four skiers — led by Paige Lussier in fourth in 48.20 — in the top seven of the GS race.

Monument won just two team races on the season, to three by Lenox, but was runner-up twice and third once for 56 points. Lenox dropped to third twice and fourth in Week 4 to amass 53 points. Pittsfield had 52 points for third place.

The Lenox boys won three races, including Monday night, and had a second and third-place finish to amass 57 points and win handily over the runner-up tie between Wahconah and Monument with 49.

In the finale, Monument's Julian Beadell was third, with Wahconah's Mitchell Scalise fourth and Lenox's Rocco Piretti fifth.

On the girls side, Pittsfield's Grace Ungewitter busted up what had been a comfortable Lenox podium by placing second to DiGrigoli in 47.44. Knight was third with Lussier and teammate Emma Soule rounding out the top five.

The season-long top 10 individuals earn All-Berkshire status and a trip to the MIAA state championships on March 1 at Wachusett. The next three are alternates. Full All-Berkshire teams are listed below.
———
Week 6 Race
Boys
Top 10 — 1. Heimann (P) 43.65; 2. DiGrigoli (LX) 44.11; 3. (tie) Beadell (MM) 45.40 and M. Scalise (W) 45.50; 5. Piretti (LX) 46.39; 6. N. Kirby (LX) 46.62; 7. Stover (MM) 47.15; 8. O. Kirby (LX) 47.62; 9. Boyd (MM) 47.66; 10. Dunham (W) 47.88. 
Team Results — 1. Lenox 184.74; 2. Monument Mountain 190.25; 3. Taconic 199.06; 4. Pittsfield 203.98; 5. Wahconah 206.69.
Girls
Top 10 — 1. DiGrigoli (LX) 46.28; 2. G. Ungewitter (P) 47.44; 3. Knight (LX) 47.83; 4. Lussier (MM) 48.20; 5. Soule (MM) 48.36; 6. Boyd (MM) 49.58; 7. Ruggiero (MM) 49.67; 8. L. Ungewitter (P) 50.24; 9. Penna (P) 50.39; 10. Scalise (W) 50.65.
Team Results — 1. Monument Mountain 195.81; 2. Pittsfield 200.02; 3. Lenox 201.90; 4. Wahconah 250.72; 5. Taconic 1165.67.
Final Team Standings
Boys
1. Monument Mountain 56; 2. Lenox 53; 3. Pittsfield 52; 4. Taconic 41; 5. Wahconah 38.
Girls
1. Lenox 57; 2. (tie) Wahconah and Monument Mountain 49; 4. Taconic 43; 5. Pittsfield 42.
All-Berkshire Teams 
Boys
1. Charlie Heimann (P) 98; 2. Max DiGrigli (LX) 97; 3. Kitson Stover (MM) 82; 4. Mitchell Scalise (W) 77; 5. Noah Kirby (LX) 74; 6. Dominic Scalise (W) 74; 7. Oliver Kirby (LX) 69; 8. Donald Tanner (T) 62; 9. Rocco Piretti (LX) 58; 10. Keeghan Scott (T) 55.; Alternates — Bronly Boyd (MM), Joey Roccabruna (P), Michael Piretti (LX).
Girl
1. Madison DiGrigoli (LX) 99; 2. Molly Knight (LX) 96; 3. Paige Lussier (MM) 85; 4. Grace Ungewitter (P) 82; 5. Emma Soule (MM) 80; 6. Gabriella Hall (LX) 74; 7. Lena Ungewitter (P) 72; 8. Abbey Boyd (MM) 70; 9. Loghan Strzepa (MM) 70; 10. Olivia Ruggiero (MM) 68; Alternates — Ella Scalise (W), Bella Penna (P), Simone Long (MM).