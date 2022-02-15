PITTSFIELD — Much was still in doubt when Max DiGrigoli and Charlie Heimann left the starting gate Monday night in a season-ending Giant Slalom race at Bousquet.
Those two were the second and third boys skiers down the hill they have been battling on all season.
Monday was Heimann's night, though, and that made it Heimann's season. The Pittsfield High skier crossed the finish line in 43.65 seconds, sending DiGrigoli's 44.11 into second place. The Week 6 win pushed Heimann to 98 season points and the Berkshire County championship along them. Heimann won four races after carding back-to-back runner-up finishes to start the season. DiGrigoli won those first two races, and a third in Week 5, but fell to third place in Week 3, dropping him a point behind.
There was plenty of consolation for the Lenox star, though, as not only did his Millionaires grab a team title for the season, but younger sister Madison DiGrigoli completed an outstanding winter with 99 points and an individual crown. Madison DiGrigoli won four races on the season — including Monday in 46.28 — and was runner-up once. Lenox teammate Molly Knight was second with 96 points after winning Weeks 4 and 5.
However, despite those two standing atop the All-Berkshire rankings, it was the Monument Mountain girls who collected a win on Monday and the team title. The Spartans celebrated by packing four skiers — led by Paige Lussier in fourth in 48.20 — in the top seven of the GS race.
Monument won just two team races on the season, to three by Lenox, but was runner-up twice and third once for 56 points. Lenox dropped to third twice and fourth in Week 4 to amass 53 points. Pittsfield had 52 points for third place.
The Lenox boys won three races, including Monday night, and had a second and third-place finish to amass 57 points and win handily over the runner-up tie between Wahconah and Monument with 49.
In the finale, Monument's Julian Beadell was third, with Wahconah's Mitchell Scalise fourth and Lenox's Rocco Piretti fifth.
On the girls side, Pittsfield's Grace Ungewitter busted up what had been a comfortable Lenox podium by placing second to DiGrigoli in 47.44. Knight was third with Lussier and teammate Emma Soule rounding out the top five.