PITTSFIELD
It wasn’t the season Berkshire County alpine skiers imagined, but it will certainly be one they remember. ¶ With six races now in the books, the season came to a close with a final slalom atop Bousquet on Thursday night. Taconic’s Andrew King and Lenox’s Molly Knight were the fastest skiers down the mountain on Thursday, grabbing first-place finishes.
Meanwhile, Lenox’s Max DiGrigoli and Madison DiGrigoli earned the title of High School individual champions in an incredibly unique season. The Berkshire County High School team champions are the Monument boys and Lenox girls.
Four Berkshire County skier of the year awards were also given out with King, Max DiGrigoli, Madison DiGrigoli and Pittsfield’s Dakota Grosz taking home the honors.
“I got to race my senior year — in the middle of a pandemic,” Grosz said. “That is something to remember.”
Racers from Pittsfield and Taconic spent most of the season racing in the Intramural league, resulting in Grosz and King claiming crowns as individual U19 intramural champions.
The Spartan boys won Thursday’s race with three racers inside the top-10, which included Keegan Leach in third, Andrew Churchill in sixth and Eli Zolan in seventh.
“We had some firm snow on top and ice on the bottom,” Churchill said of the conditions on the mountain. “Those with sharper skis, they cut right into it. For racing, it was pretty good out there.”
Max DiGrigoli, less than a second behind King, secured second place and Wahconah’s Mitchell Scalise captured a fourth-place finish. Pittsfield’s Charles Heimann rounded out the top-five with a time of 37.81.
While the Spartan boys took home a championship, Churchill remained grateful for the opportunity to simply be out on the mountain.
“I was just happy,” Churchill said. “The whole summer I didn’t have much to do. You just have to enjoy your time out here.
“I have made so many memories with this ski team and I’ve enjoyed my time with them, you just have to live in the moment.”
Pittsfield’s Owen Gutzmer, who finished ninth in Thursday’s race, had one concern about skiing in his senior season.
“Who would be our coach?” Gutzmer asked after former PHS coach Bob Geller retired last season. Taconic coach Mark Latimer took the reigns and coached both teams this season.
“He’s a great guy,” Gutzmer added.
The Lenox girls have been the model of consistency from start to finish this season and that remained true on Thursday. Three Millionaires finished inside the top-five.
Knight was tailed by Madison DiGrigoli, who took second place. Ella Hall was the fourth-fastest skier with a time of 40.96. Two Spartans broke the top five with Bridget Stephen in third and Abbey Boyd in fifth.
Loghan Strzpa was the fastest intramural skier in the girls bracket, clocking in at 41.08. Meanwhile, Kitson Stover’s time of 38.69 made him the fastest boy down the mountain.
For the seniors, they may not remember their best time down the mountain, but they’ll remember the family they’ve grown with throughout the last four years.
“My teammates are amazing people and Mr. Geller, our coach for three years, we had the greatest bond” Grosz said. “It was like a family, everyone was encouraging and it was a great atmosphere. “
Gutzmer, when asked to describe his team in 280 characters or less, only needed one to summarize the group.
“Laughing emoji, that’s it,” he said. “We have had so much fun together both on and off the snow.”
———
Girls Team Results
1. Lenox 161, 2. Monument Mountain 167.32, 3. Pittsfield 179.50, 4. Taconic 206.01, 5. Wahconah 2077.02.
Top 5 Finishers
1. Molly Knight (L) 38.13; 2. Madison DiGrigoli (L) 38.23; 3. Bridget Stephen (MM) 38.68; 4. Ella Hall (L) 40.96; 5. Abbey Boyd (MM) 42.48.
Boys Team Results
1. Monument Mountain 152.52, 2. Wahconah 154.34, 3. Taconic 159.79, 4. Lenox 167.70, 5. Pittsfield 1110.88.
Top 5 Finishers
1. Andrew King (T) 35.71; 2. Max DiGrigoli (L) 36.66; 3. Keegan Leach (MM) 37.13; 4. Mitchell Scalise (W) 37.69; 5. Charles Heimann (P) 37.81.
Intramural
Girls: 1. Loghan Strzpa 41.08. Boys: Kitson Stover 38.69; 2. Brendan Scott 39.23; 3. Keeghen Scott 39.65.