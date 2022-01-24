PITTSFIELD — Make it three straight for Madison DiGrigoli and two straight for the Lenox girls.
In a Giant Slalom race at Bousquet on Monday night, DiGrigoli kept her stranglehold on the Berkshire County standings with her third individual win in as many meets. In the process of finishing the course in 39.26 seconds, she helped her Millionaires to a four-second win over runner-up Monument Mountain in the team results.
It was also the second time Lenox has swept the top three podium spots, with Molly Knight and Gabriella Hall finishing second and third. It was a run of threes, as Monument's Abbey Boyd, Olivia Ruggiero and Paige Lussier followed in order, with a PHS trio of Grace Ungewitter, Lena Ungewitter and Bella Penna after that. The Generals were third in team standings.
On the boys side, Pittsfield's Charlie Heimann earned his first win of the winter season. After a pair of runner-up finishes in the first two races, he crossed the finish line in 37.28 seconds, and nobody got to him.
Wahconah's Mitchell Scalise was closest, .54 seconds behind. He was followed by teammate Dominic Scalise, as the Warriors put four in the top seven to win the team points by nearly eight seconds over Monument.
Taconic's Keehgen Scott raced into fourth overall, with Kitson Stover of the Spartans in fifth.
———
Girls
Team Scores — 1. Lenox 166.53; 2. Monument Mountain 169.99; 3. Pittsfield 172.16; 4. Taconic 204.12; 5. Wahconah 206.23.
Top 15 — 1. DiGrigoli (LX) 39.26; 2. Knight (LX) 40.03; 3. Hall (LX) 41.10; 4. Boyd (MM) 41.94; 5. Ruggiero (MM) 42.12; 6. Lussier (MM) 42.22; 7. G. Ungewitter (P) 42.34; 8. L. Ungewitter (P) 42.21; 9. Penna (P) 43.10; 10. Scalise (W) 43.13; 11. Long (MM) 43.71; 12. Noyes (P) 44.31; 13. Kropke (LX) 46.14; 14. Miller (T) 46.86; 15. Soule (MM) 47.11.
Boys
Team Scores — 1. Wahconah 154.86; 2. Monument Mountain 162.49; 3. Lenox 164.44; 4. Pittsfield 168.28; 5. Taconic 180.25.
Top 15 — 1. Heimann (P) 37.28; 2. M. Scalise (W) 37.82; 3. D. Scalise (W) 38.53; 4. Scott (T) 38.90; 5. Stover (MM) 38.92; 6. V. Scalise (W) 39.21; 7. Sternerup (W) 39.30; 8. O. Kirby (LX) 39.78; 9. Boyd (MM) 40.49; 10. Roccabruno (P) 40.67; 11. Dunham (W) 40.88; 12. N. Kirby (LX) 40.94; 13. Piretti (LX) 41.16; 14. Logan (MM) 41.44; 15. Beadell (MM) 41.64.