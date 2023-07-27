Pittsfield Post 68 Junior team is off to the American Legion Massachusetts State Tournament

PITTSFIELD — For the first time since 2019, the Post 68 American Legion team was back on the diamond representing Pittsfield with two teams; a 17U team Junior squad and a 19U Senior team.
But, when long-time Babe Ruth coach Dustin Burdette began to think of a summer baseball program, one thing came to his mind: ‘What happened to the legion team?’
Burdette and Mike Massery, owner and operator of The Infield in Pittsfield, began talking about what they could do to bring Legion baseball back to the city.