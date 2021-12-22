PITTSFIELD — The Warriors, after a slight delay, finally returned to the rink atop The Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires.
Wahconah hockey’s home opener was slated for Dec. 11 but was postponed due to a leaky roof at The Club. As a result, Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to Amherst-Pelham was the first time the Wahconah, Taconic and Pittsfield co-op carved up the home ice this season.
“It was nice to have a home game, our first one in two years,” coach Matt Risley said. “We’re a real young team so we’ll have some growing pains, but it is really exciting for them to be out here in front of their home crowd.”
The Warriors (0-2) fed off the energy of a crowd behind them in the first period. Shifty Devin Lampron was ready to lead the offensive attack, cutting through the Amherst defense and firing a shot that was turned away by keeper Charles May, who had 13 saves for the Hurricanes. Later in the first period, Zack Schneider pounced on a loose puck and fired a shot just left of the net before May stonewalled Brayden Bishop’s attempt minutes later.
“It’s really good for them [to be on the ice] and every game will be a learning experience with this young group,” Risley said.
Schneider and Molleur started on Wahconah’s backline kept the Amherst offense uncomfortable for most of the first period — until a roughing penalty gave the Hurricanes numbers with less than two minutes left in the frame.
The defense defused the advantage with the help of a glove-side snag by Wahconah keeper Cameron LaFerrier, who ended with 15 saves. The Hurricanes (1-2-1) attacked LaFerrier’s glove but had little success against his nylon wall on the left side.
The staring contest continued into the second period as both sides waited for the other to blink. Amherst’s Yuuki Ishida flew up the ice on a wheel and had nothing but open space between him and LaFerrier. The Warriors, rushing back on defense, were called for a slashing penalty.
Unlike the previous power play, the Hurricanes took advantage of the opportunity five minutes into the second period. Carter Beckwith had room to turn the corner with the puck on his stick and fired a shot that give Amherst the 1-0 lead. While Wahconah gave up the power-play goal, the Warriors were called for just three penalties on the night compared to six by the Hurricanes.
John Dyjach bumped Amherst’s lead to 2-0 just four minutes before the Zamboni marched onto the rink to smooth the ice during the second intermission. The Warriors pulled LaFerrier late in the third hoping for a little magic, but Cooper Beckwith had enough time to line a shot on the open net, giving the Hurricanes some breathing room at 3-0 with less than two minutes left in regulation.
“I’ve seen some good things, just not consistently enough,” Risley said. “They need to learn to play together and they are from different programs where they learned different things. [This year] it is more about playing with and for each other while having that common goal.”
The Warriors are off for eight days before a trip to the Olympia Center on Dec. 30 to play Ludlow. The puck is slated to drop at 6:30 p.m.
———
Amherst-Pelham 0 2 1 — 3
Wahconah 0 0 0 — 0
Second Period
A — Ca. Beckwith (unassisted), 5:13. A — Dyjach (unassisted), 11:41.
Third Period
A — Co. Beckwith
Saves — A: May 13. W: LaFerrier 15.