POCASSET — Wyantenuck Country Club golfer Andy Congdon, coming off earning the co-championship in the Super Senior Division of the New England Amateur, finished in a tie for ninth place Wednesday in the Massachusetts Senior Championship. The two-round tournament was held at Pocasset Country Club.
Congdon had opened the tournament with a solid 2-over-par 73, and looked like he was heading for another good round. But he shot a triple bogey-8 on the par-5, 17th hole, to finish with a final round 77. Congdon shot a 6-over-par 150. He finished tied for third in the 2020 tournament.
Three other Berkshire golfers were in the field. One of them, Wyndhurst Manor and Club’s Mark Chylinski, made the cut and finished in a tie for 41st with rounds of 78 and 80 for 158.
The Country Club of Pittsfield’s Richard Rowe shot an opening-round 80, and Berkshire Hills’ Bob Linn struggled to an 82. Neither made the cut.
Franklin Country Club’s Keith Smith, 63, coolly drained a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole to edge past nine-time MassGolf player of the year Frank Vana, Doug Hadges and David Pierce. Smith shot 70-73 143, while Vana shot 71-73 144, Hadges shot 72-72 144, while Pierce shot 73-71 144.
Smith won his fourth title, having won in 2013, 2016 and 2019.
Defending champion Don Foburg finished in a tie for 20th with a two-day total of 153..