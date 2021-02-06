When it comes to Super Bowl LV and who’s going to win, everybody has an opinion.
Fans have their opinions, and so do coaches. That’s why the Eagle has reached out to area high school coaches, a former coach and college coaches to garner opinions on who they think is going to win Sunday’s game between defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.
Everyone has their reasons, and those reasons run the gamut of football analysis.
“This is not even close. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to win because their defense is playing much better and they are going to be the one team to put [Kansas City quarterback Patrick] Mahomes on the ground. That’s why they’re going to win. There’s no doubt that [Tom Brady] is going to give them confidence and he’s going to give them that focus during [Super Bowl week], been there, done that and follow me kind of guy. I agree with that wholeheartedly. I think what has happened is that defense, and Todd Bowles is a great defensive coach, dialed up some things [in the NFC championship game], they got healthier. I’m just telling you I think they can put pressure on there and not allow Tyreek Hill and not allow [Travis] Kelce to run those deep routes. I think Tampa Bay is going to do that.”
— Wahconah coach Gary Campbell Jr.
“Tom Brady and the Bucs [will win]. They’re a solid all-around team, both offensively and defensively. They should be able to keep up with the Chiefs if it comes to a shootout. Of course, Brady knows how to win. I’m a huge Brady fan. Most people don’t understand how hard it is to be a consistent winner like that. I try to explain that to everybody. I don’t care what level it is, Pee Wee all the way to the NFL, to win like he does, there’s something special about watching him play. The guy just makes a team better.”
— Hoosac Valley coach Mark Harrington
“I want to say, 34-27, Tampa, because the front four of Tampa is going to get some pressure on Mahomes. They’re going to be able to double the right people and get pressure without having to send extra guys. That’s my belief. I’m a Patriots fan, and some of that is because I still love Tom Brady. He walked into the perfect situation. He has all those skill position players. All the pressure is ultimately on him, but it wasn’t because he has all that other stuff. He has two tight ends to throw to. He’s got three receivers. He’s got running backs. He’s got a good offensive line. It took time, but New England didn’t have that.”
— Former St. Joseph’s coach Gary Bianchi
“It’s going to come down to the line of scrimmage just like every other football game. Kansas City is missing two tackles and that could be a difference-maker right there. If I had to pick a team, I think I would go with Tampa Bay because they’re just firing on all cylinders right now. Kansas City is great, but I think I would pick Tampa Bay.”
— McCann Tech coach Tony Skiffington
“I have the feeling it’s going to be the Buccaneers. I think the Buccaneers are the better team top to bottom. They’ve got a great defense with a lot of young players. The secondary is really playing well right now. I think in the Bucs’ favor are some key injuries on the Kansas City side, a couple of offensive linemen. I’m feeling Bucs, plus they’ve got Tom Brady. What else do you need?”
— Williams College head coach Mark Raymond
“That’s a really hard one. I’m sure, obviously, it’s hard to bet against Tom Brady especially with the weapons they have. They have a pretty formidable pass rush and Todd Bowles will come after you. They’re going to make things hard on Patrick Mahomes. Right now, when you watch the Chiefs on offense, they look ahead. Dramatically talented tight ends between [wide receivers] Nicole Hardman and Tyreek Hill. I would guess Kansas City if I had to. In my heart of hearts, I’m probably rooting for the Buccaneers, because [Tampa Bay head coach] Bruce Arians is one of the great men in this profession, and I would love to see him win a Super Bowl.”
— University of Massachusetts head coach Walt Bell