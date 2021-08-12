Bill Heaphy, coach of the Taconic High School boys basketball team, is hosting his annual skills basketball camp for the 16th year.
Athletes in grades 3-12 can register on the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires website. The cost is $100 and will run from Aug. 16 through Aug. 19. The camp will begin at 9 a.m. at the Club each morning and end at noon.
Those searching for additional information can contact coach Heaphy directly at 413-281-2643.
Pittsfield Public Schools coaching vacancies
Pittsfield High School is accepting applications for the position of volleyball head coach and the position of head varsity golf coach is open at Taconic High School.
Those interested should be knowledgeable about the rules, techniques and etiquette of each sport. Experience as a head coach at the high school level is preferred. A bachelor's degree is also preferred.
Resumes, references and letters of interest can be uploaded online via the "Job Openings" link at Pittsfield.net. Applications will be reviewed until positions are filled and postings will close on Aug. 20.
Greylock Thunder
The Greylock Thunder 18U Tournament/Showcase team is holding last-chance tryouts on Aug. 18 in North Adams. Tryouts will begin at 6 p.m. and take place at the Alcombright Athletic Fields on Protection Avenue in North Adams.
Greylock offers year-round play and training, along with recruiting assistance and advice. Those interested can contact Matt Witek at m3tlt23@gmail.com or Gary Puppolo at gpuppolo92757@gmail.com.